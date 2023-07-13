That India’s banking and financial services segments are competitive compared to their global peers is well-accepted. When the economy makes a rebound after the Covid years, the BFSI segment is expected to take the lead in enabling growth. As with the government’s focus on infrastructure, the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) segment would be a key component that would propel GDP growth.

From being a narrow segment with banks and NBFCs as components, the BFSI industry now has several dimensions and players. Over the past 5-7 years, we have public and private sector banks, NBFCs, life, and general insurers, asset and wealth management companies, fintechs, brokerages, depositories, and insurtechs among a few others in the listed space.

Joining a whole host of fund houses that have rolled out BFSI segment schemes over the years, Bandhan Mutual has come out with an NFO (new fund offer) on the same lines.

Banking in particular is a segment that is closely linked to the fortunes of the economy and is thus quite cyclical. Buying and selling require considerable focus on timing. Most funds tracking the theme have struggled to outperform over longer periods.

Here is what you must know before investing in the theme and the present NFO.

A wider basket now

After nearly a decade of struggling with NPAs, poor credit growth, and higher provisions, banks, especially public sector banks have finally managed to turn around over the past couple of years. FY23 has been one of the best years for banks. Data from BCG and RBI indicate that for 9MFY23, credit and deposit growth are in double digits, net interest income has surged by over 21 per cent, NPAs have fallen by 200 basis points, and return on assets are up – all year-on-year. NBFCs and small finance banks, too, seem to have found their feet after the weathering the Covid impact.

Meanwhile, other segments in BFSI have been doing well. Retail investors are ploughing in more than ₹13,000 crore every month in mutual funds via the SIP route. PMS and AIF assets have zoomed ahead. As much as 40 per cent of the world’s total digital transactions are made in India.

In May, there were 900 crore UPI transactions made that were worth ₹14 lakh crore. There are around 2,100 fintechs operating in India. Demat accounts have nearly doubled in the last three years to 11.4 crore in FY23. Capital market turnover in the cash and derivatives segments are at record highs.

Data from IBEF suggests that India’s insurance market is expected to reach $222 billion by 2026.

There are a few investable firms to play each of these segments, though there is limited depth in key areas, with very few listed companies.

BFSI funds lag benchmark

There are 16 funds tracking the banking and financial services theme. Of these, 12 have been around for more than five years. Seven have a track record of over 10 years. On a point-to-point return basis, the returns for the last one and three-year periods are reasonable, thanks to the overall rally of some key segments such as public sector banks over 2020-23. Only three funds managed to beat the Nifty Financial Services TRI over five and 10-year periods.

When rolling returns are taken, the picture is starker. Five-year rolling returns over 2013-2023 indicate that no fund managed to deliver better than the Nifty Financial Services TRI.

What must investors do?

Being a theme that is linked to a host of factors – GDP growth, interest rates, inflation, macroeconomic, regulatory, and geopolitical events – BFSI is a cyclical segment where returns can be lumpy. Entering and exiting funds with the right timing holds the key. With any outsized returns over short periods, investors must look to take profits or book out entirely if needed.

Given the modest track record of funds tracking the BFSI theme, only ICICI Prudential Services and Invesco India Financial Services seem to have delivered reasonable performances close to the benchmark.

Since diversified funds generally load up on banks and financial services firms across market cycles, more so during economic growth phases, it would be better for most investors to plough money into those schemes.

For investors keen on the BFSI theme, the funds mentioned earlier can be considered, restricting it to less than 5 per cent of their equity portfolios. Waiting for Bandhan Financial Services fund to develop a track record would be prudent.