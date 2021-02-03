Combined AUM of six debt schemes up by ₹766 cr: Franklin Templeton

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Embattled Franklin Templeton has agreed to extend full co-operation to SBI Mutual Fund to distribute the surplus cash of ₹9,122 crore in the five of the six debt schemes that being wound up completely.
The Supreme Court has directed that SBI Mutual Fund been trusted with the activity of distributing available cash of ₹9,122 crore to unit holders in proportion to their holdings in the schemes under winding up. The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for February 9.
The combined AUM of the six schemes has increased from ₹25,648 crore on April 23, 2020 to ₹26,414 crore as on January 29, said Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India).
“I would like to assure you,that we will provide all assistance SBI Mutual Fund may require to ensure distribution of available cash at the earliest,” he said.
“The decision to voluntarily wind up six schemes was one of the most difficult decisions the organisation, our Trustees and Directors. I wish to emphasize that this decision was taken with the sole objective of safeguarding value for our investors,” he said.
The fund house went ahead with the difficult decision of winding up these six schemes because of the firm belief that this was the right decision to preserve value for investors and this is evidenced by the cash generated in these schemes over the last 9 months, he said.
Since last April to this January-end, the six schemes under winding up have received ₹14,391 crore from maturities, pre-payments, and coupons. Some of this cash has been used to repay borrowings.
The inflows received across six schemes are nearly 46 per cent higher than anticipated in the maturity profile published last April. The borrowing level in Franklin India Income Opportunities fund, the only fund with outstanding borrowing, has steadily come down from 38 per cent last April to 5 per cent as January end. The net asset value of Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund is only marginally lower that what it was before Covid-19 crisis.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...