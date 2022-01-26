Day Trading Guide For January 27, 2022

₹1490 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1430
1505
|
1520
Strong resistance ahead. Make use of rallies to go short at 1500 with a stop-loss at 1525.
₹1722 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1700
1645
1760
|
1790
In a strong downtrend. Go short with a stop-loss at 1725 only if the stock breaks below 1700
₹214 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
207
216
|
218
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 216. Keep the stop-loss at 219
₹165 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
160
168
|
171
Outlook is unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.
₹2368 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2300
2410
|
2450
Corrective rally possible. Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 2340
₹513 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
507
506
520
|
528
Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock reverses lower from 520. Stop-loss can be kept at 523
₹3765 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3700
3665
3805
|
3850
Downtrend is intact. Go short now and accumulate on rallies at 3795. Keep the stop-loss at 3820
17263 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17185
17000
17450
|
17600
On a corrective rally. Go short with a stop-loss at 17245 only if the contract breaks below 17185
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
January 26, 2022