DSP Equity Opportunities: Stable returns, little risks

The key equity benchmark index, the Sensex, scaled new highs backed with large-cap stocks, while the mid-cap segment continued to underperform. Investors with a low-risk appetite looking for a stable performance in the large- and mid-cap category can buy units of DSP Equity Opportunities. The fund taps both large- and mid-cap segments well. It is benchmarked against the Nifty Large Midcap 250 TRI.

It has outperformed the benchmark over longer time-frames of five and 10 years by delivering 10.8 per cent and 12.3 per cent returns against its benchmark’s 9.8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. However, the fund underperformed the benchmark marginally over the last three-year period.

The deficit over the three-year frame is largely due to negative returns in 2018, but the fund has bounced back well thereafter and has gained 10 per cent year-to-day, weathering the current year’s broader market volatility.The fund has outpaced the benchmark in the one-year time frame. It has outperformed the large- and mid-cap category average across all-time frames, making it a reliable scheme.

Portfolio and strategy

DSP Equity Opportunities holds a well-diversified portfolio. It predominantly invests in large-cap stocks. It also takes exposure in the mid-cap stocks to boost returns.

But over the last one year, the mid-cap indices delivered negative return of 0.15 per cent. However the large caps have shielded the scheme’s net asset value (NAV) well despite being choppy. This fund can be a proper addition to the portfolio for investors seeking stable market-beating returns over the long term. The SIP route may also be considered to buy units to average costs as well as to ride out volatility.

The fund holds more than 55 stocks in its kitty over the past year and picks highly liquid stocks. Barring a few large-cap ones, the exposure to other individual stocks is less than 3 per cent. Interestingly, the fund always allocates more than 20 per cent in banks, while holdings in all other sectors account for around 8 per cent, which has paid off well as private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have performed well and boosted portfolio returns over the last one year.

Moreover, it has upped the stake in petroleum products over the past year; added Reliance Industries and HPCL that yielded good returns. On the other hand, the fund has trimmed exposure in the automobile and auto ancillary sectors, which continue to witness slowdown.

DSP Equity Opportunities holds over 59 per cent of its portfolio in large-caps and 37 per cent in mid-caps. This blend allows the fund to deliver stable returns while adapting itself to changing market trends. Investors with a long-term horizon of over five years looking for consistent market-beating returns can buy the units of this fund.