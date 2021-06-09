Equity mutual fund touch ₹10,000 crore inflows as Covid fear wanes

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Equity mutual funds recorded the third straight month of net inflows and touched a new high of ₹10,083 crore last month as against ₹3,437 crore logged in April, reflecting growing investors’ confidence in recent capital market rallly.
Except for equity-linked saving scheme which recorded an outflow of ₹290 crore, all other categories of equity funds registered a net inflow with multi-cap fund topping the table by attracting investment of ₹1,954 crore, said data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Interestingly, Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Cap had raised ₹1,900 crore through its new fund offer last month.
All other equity funds including mid-cap and focussed funds have received investment of ₹1,368 crore and ₹1,169 crore, while thematic and small-cap fund attracted ₹1,137 crore and ₹1,081 crore inflows.
Redemption in equity schemes in May dipped, compared to April, suggesting that the investors are fast gaining confidence on the market outlook and are willing to invest substantially.
NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI said that the retail equity-oriented contribution continues to be on the upward trend, while smart investors have diversified to Fund of Fund (FOF) schemes which invest in foreign equities.
Investment through systematic investment plan was up at ₹8,818 crore as against ₹8,596 crore logged in April.
Debt funds recorded a net outflow of ₹44,512 crore largely due to withdrawal of ₹45,447 crore and ₹11,573 crore from liquid and overnight funds.
Interestingly, inflows in FOF jumped sharply by ₹2,424 crore largely due to two new fund offers in this category which raised ₹1,704 crore.
Over mutual funds industry, AUM, was up at ₹33.05-lakh crore last month as against ₹32.37-lakh crore logged in April.
Aashish P Somaiyaa, CEO, White Oak Capital said there has been a rising trend of money flowing into international funds and investors need to be wary of trend following piling of more money into the developed market technology stocks in the late stages of a multi-year boom.
Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Morningstar India said significant fall in fresh Covid cases over the last few weeks has provided comfort to investors while good positive earnings growth outlook and waning concern on second wave of pandemic would prompt investors to again allocate assets towards equities.
Akhil Chaturvedi, Head of Sales and Distribution, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company said it is broadly felt that the pandemic waves are short lived and eventually economic activities will revive, giving boost to market sentiments.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...