Equity mutual funds put up a mixed show in 2019. While the Nifty 50 TRI gained 13%, the mid and small-cap indices tumbled 4.8% and 9.4% respectively. On the other hand, the large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap equity fund categories delivered 12%, 1.7% and -3.2% returns, respectively. Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.

