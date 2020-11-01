‘ESG-compliant companies command premium valuation,’ says Bharti Sawant of Mirae Asset MF

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Mirae Asset ESG Sector Leaders ETF (Exchange Traded Fund)and Mirae Asset ESG Sector Leaders FoF ( Fund of Fund) opened for subscription on October 27 and will close on November 10.
They are open-ended schemes that track the Nifty 100 ESG Sector Leaders Total Return Index, developed by NSE jointly with Sustainalytics, a global ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) research provider. Bharti Sawant, Fund Manager - Equity, Mirae Asset Investment Managers, tells us more on the funds and ESG investing in an email interview. Excerpts:
How conscious are Indian investors with respect to ESG issues of a company?
We have seen, time and again, how big corporates have failed and their investors have lost substantial wealth due to poor governance issues, product issues such adulterations in drugs, environmental damages leading to closure of plants, failure of banks’ internal mechanism to detect fraud, etc.
I think, in the last two-three years, given the rise in corporate governance fiascos, Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial parameters, too.
How different is the Nifty 100 ESG Sector Leaders Index from the existing Nifty 100 ESG and the Nifty 100?
Firstly, the universe is the Nifty 100. In this, companies engaged in the business of ethically and socially questionable businesses such as alcohol, tobacco, weapons, etc, are excluded.
Further, any company engaged in any severe controversy, as defined by Sustainalytics, is also excluded. Then, companies that have poor ESG risk rating are excluded.
After this, the Nifty 100 ESG Sector Leader Index goes one step ahead and checks how the company manages its ESG risk in relation to its global peers.
In the final step, top 75 per cent of companies are chosen across sectors to ensure representation of the best ESG companies from each sector and achieve portfolio diversification across the large-cap segment.
How is the performance of the Nifty 100 ESG Sector Leaders Total Return Index compared with the Nifty 100 and other global ESG indices?
Since its inception in Januay 2014 till September 2020, the Nifty 100 ESG Sector Index has generated an annualised return of 12 per cent with an annualised volatility of 16.8 per cent.
During the same period, the Nifty 100 index has given a lower return of 10.8 per cent with a higher annualised volatility of 17.2 per cent.
While past performance cannot be referred as guide for future performance, it exhibits that incorporating ESG factors has the potential to improve the risk-return reward.
Globally, too, ESG indices have outperformed their traditional counterparts.
For instance, the S&P 500 ESG index has outperformed the S&P 500 with an average alpha of 80- 100 bps in a longer investment horizon of three-plus years and an alpha of 100-300 bps in the short run.
How much of the valuations or the growth prospects of the companies does the index consider?
There is no explicit consideration to the valuation or the growth prospect of the companies in the index.
However, it is observed that companies that have generally strong ESG risk management practices tend to generate competitive advantage over others.
This competitive advantage has the potential to translate into higher sustainable profits.
Further, it is observed that the cost of capital for such strong ESG companies tends to be relatively low. Potential to generate higher sustainable profit, coupled with lower cost of capital, leads to commanding of premium in terms of valuation of such companies.
Both Axis and ICICI Prudential ESG funds can invest in global companies with high ESG scores. Being a passive fund, won’t the Mirae fund lose its edge here, considering that ESG-based investing is still at a nascent stage in India?
For us, it was important to keep the product simple, easy to understand, comprising names representing responsible business practices.
As a result of which, we have restricted our investment to India and Indian-specific companies in the large-cap segment.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...