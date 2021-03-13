Finance Minister’s letter to SEBI: A breather for debt mutual funds

In a major relief for debt mutual funds, the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance wrote to SEBI, asking the securities market regulator to withdraw the revised norms on treating perpetual bonds as 100-year bonds for valuation purposes.

SEBI moves

Given the greater risk associated with certain instruments such as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) and Tier 2 bonds (issued under Basel III norms), also known as perpetual bonds, SEBI issued a circular on March 10 specifying limits on investment in such bonds by mutual funds.

According to the circular, which comes into effect on April 1, a mutual fund must not hold more 10 per cent of such bonds from a single issuer, under all its schemes taken together. Also, a single mutual fund scheme must not invest more than 10 per cent of the NAV of its debt portfolio in such instruments. Additionally, not more than 5 per cent can be held by a scheme in such bonds issued by any single issuer. Schemes holding such bonds must also have a provision for creation of a segregated portfolio.

Also, the maturity of such bonds is to be considered as 100 years from the date of issuance for the purpose of their valuation.

SEBI also specified that close-ended schemes must not invest in such bonds.

Worry for debt mutual funds

Even though SEBI allowed MF schemes that had invested in such bonds beyond the prescribed limit to continue holding these bonds, concerns were raised.

The stipulation on the maturity of perpetual bonds to be considered as 100 years for purpose of valuation, became the main trigger for worry. Today, these bonds (come with a call option) are valued based on their call date. That is the date when the bond issuer has the option (and not a compulsion) to call back the bond and repay the money borrowed. Assuming a maturity period of 100 years, instead of the period up till the call date (AT1 bonds typically have a five-year call option) could have impacted their market valuation very adversely. This could have translated into substantial mark-to-market losses in MF schemes holding such bonds in their portfolios, reflected in the form of a sharp drop in NAVs on Friday. Mutual funds use the bond valuations provided by rating agencies such as CRISIL and ICRA to arrive at the daily (on trading days) NAV.

Also, considering the maturity of these bonds as 100 years would have upset the duration (or the average maturity, to put it simply) of the debt schemes holding such bonds. This would have required fund managers to sell these bonds and / or adjust the maturity of the rest of the portfolio to align the overall duration of the scheme in line with that of the specific fund category.

With the Department of Financial Services stepping in by asking SEBI to reconsider this provision, mutual fund investors can rest easy for now.

High exposure MF schemes

Data from CRISIL shows that the following MF schemes are among the top holders of AT1 and Tier 2 bonds (February 2021).

While bond yield did inch upwards in the earlier part of the day on March 12, NAV data for schemes with over 15 per cent exposure in such bonds shows only a small drop (under 0.12 per cent) in the NAV from the previous close.