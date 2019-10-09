Fund call: IDFC Dynamic Bond

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
IDFC Dynamic Bond is the only scheme among the 28 in the dynamic bond funds category that has been investing slowly in the highest-rated debt instruments over the past five years. This mitigates the credit risk in the fund's portfolio, but may generate relatively lower returns.
However, an efficient duration strategy has helped the fund deliver category-beating returns across time-frames. The fund has the leeway to invest in debt securities across tenures, depending on the fund manager's view on the interest rate. In the past three years, the fund has generated a CAGR of 8 per cent.
It is suitable for investors with a medium risk profile for a time horizon of three years or more.
*Three other funds - Quantum Dynamic Bond, Mirae Asset Dynamic Bond and Indiabulls Dynamic Bond - too, have been exclusively investing in G-Secs and AAA/A1+ rated bonds since their launch, but have an NAV history of less than five years.
Sources: NAV India, ACE MF
Interactive by Annapurani V
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
An innovative recycling project will cater to Chennai’s industrial hubs, saving precious freshwater for ...
Other banks could also follow suit and cut their savings deposit rate. Depositors may be stuck with lower ...
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
The stock of Century Textiles & Industries jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on ...
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...