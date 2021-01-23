Fund query: Equity-only portfolio not ideal for retirees

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
I am a 63-year-old retired person. My risk profile is moderate. I had a surplus amount of ₹45 lakh which I don’t need for the next 10 years. I invested it across three debt mutual funds in December 2020. I have started monthly Systematic Transfer Plans (STP) of ₹15,000 from each debt fund into the following equity funds for a period of seven years from January 2021. My source debt funds for the STPs are Mirae Asset Short Term, Axis Banking & PSU Debt and Kotak Low Duration Fund. My target equity funds for the STPs are Mirae Asset ESG Sector Leaders Fund of Fund, Axis Growth Opportunities and Kotak Pioneer. My aim is to grow the surplus amount at an annualised rate of inflation plus 3 per cent by the end of 10 years. Is my investment strategy and selection of mutual fund schemes on the right track?
RBS Reddy
The strategy you have outlined does look appealing in theory. Investors who used the SIP (or STP) route to invest in active large-cap funds since January 2011 have averaged an annualised return (XIRR) of about 12 per cent and those who invested in multi-cap funds have managed 14-15 per cent. This comfortably beats inflation rates. However, this is no guarantee that the next 10 years will play out the same way as the last 10.
With the stock indices nearly doubling and many small-cap stocks trebling in the past year, valuations of Indian indices are at lifetime highs of over 35 times. Amid Covid-related damage to the economy and earnings, stock prices have headed steadily higher on hopes of a V-shaped recovery. This hope rally has been further lubricated by ample liquidity — both from a rush into India by foreign portfolio investors who are able to borrow at near-zero rates in developed markets and hordes of domestic retail investors who have made their equity debut in the last few months.
The stock market rally, at this point, has many indications of a bubble. No one can say when and if there will be a correction.
But if a correction does unfold, the fall in stock prices can be quite severe. Previous corrections from such phases have seen Indian indices lose 40-50 per cent of their peak value.
Yes, using the STP route to phase out your investment into equities, as you intend to, can help mitigate this timing problem (it all depends on whether a correction unfolds and how soon). But the flip side is that, by using STPs over long periods such as seven years, you will also be delaying your deployment in equities and putting off the compounding process, making 10-year targets difficult to attain.
Therefore, you should look to fully move your debt fund investments into equities only if you are willing to put up with the risks of not earning a reasonable return and suffering a significant capital loss in the interim.
Though equities do tend to beat inflation in the long run, there are no guarantees that this will happen over a time frame you choose.
Given the above imponderables, we would suggest not moving into an equity-only portfolio and using asset allocation even to deploy your surplus of ₹45 lakh. You can allocate 25-50 per cent of this sum in guaranteed instruments like GOI 7.15 per cent floating-rate savings bonds and use the STP route to slowly invest the remaining sum in equities.
The choice of equity funds you have mentioned would not be suitable for your long-term goal. All the funds you have mentioned are recent new fund offers of thematic funds. Instead, it would be best for you to choose index funds playing on the Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap or Nifty 500 for your STP. This will ensure that you don’t miss out on market gains because of a wrong choice of active fund, theme or fund manager.
Send your queries to mf@thehindu.co.in
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
For their dead, Parsis practise a 3,000-year-old system where corpses are excarnated in the Tower of Silence, ...
The morning she gave Peter and Neha, and their baby daughter Minty, a tour of Ambassador Apartments, Mrs ...
It’s the 111th birth anniversary of jazz musician and guitar genius Jean ‘Django’ Reinhardt. This week’s quiz ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...