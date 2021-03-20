Fund query: How to save towards retirement

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
I am 42 years old. My home loan EMI is ₹19,170. I pay approximately ₹5,000 per month as premium for my LIC policy. My salary at present is ₹60,000 per month. What are the better plans to invest in to build a good pension amount?
Tapas SparePresently, your home loan EMI constitutes about 30 per cent of your monthly salary, which is a reasonable EMI outgo to have. Beyond this, you need to set aside sums for regular monthly household expenses and savings/insurance. While you have mentioned that you have an insurance premium payment of ₹5,000 every month, it is not clear what other savings you have. If you don’t have an emergency corpus equal to six months’ expenses, you need to build that as well. Considering that we have limited information on your existing savings, about how much you can save every month, as well as the retirement corpus or pension amount you are looking for, we are giving a general guidance.
One, if you have signed up for a traditional insurance plan (money-back or an endowment policy, for example), you can take a term insurance instead, as it will bring down your premium outgo and, at the same time, provide you with life cover. The sums you save by having a lower premium outgo can be redirected to other savings instruments such as mutual funds or the National Pension System (NPS) for your retirement goal.
Assuming you will retire at 60, you have another 18 years to build your retirement corpus.
You can choose to save for this through a combination of systematic investment plans (SIPs) in index funds, large- and mid-cap funds, flexi-cap funds and aggressive hybrid funds which invest at least 65 per cent in equities. We are suggesting equity funds assuming you have an appetite for risk, and also taking into consideration that you are starting your retirement savings late, and as equity can provide a kicker to returns.
You still have more than 15 years to reach your goal. Hence, equity investment is still not a bad idea. This time-frame is good enough for markets to go through ups and downs and deliver. A return expectation of about 10 per cent (CAGR) over your time period of investment is reasonable. You can also exit the funds one or two years prior to your retirement and invest in safer fixed deposits to preserve your gains.
Once you retire, you can use a combination of immediate annuity plans from insurers, systematic withdrawal plans (SWPs) in mutual funds, post office Monthly Income Scheme or Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, and PM Vaya Vandhana Yojana for generating regular payouts (pension) to meet your expenses post-retirement. You need to choose from among these options based on their risk-return trade-off.
Apart from saving through mutual funds, you can also consider NPS investments. Here, you can choose to invest in a combination of government securities, corporate bonds and equity as per your risk appetite, through an ‘active choice’ or ‘auto choice’ option.
When you turn 60, at least 40 per cent of the NPS corpus needs to be utilised for the purchase of an annuity product, and the balance is paid as lumpsum. The mandatory requirement to purchase annuity will provide for monthly pension after retirement. You can invest the remaining 60 per cent in any instrument of your choice to supplement the annuity income.
Send your queries to mf@thehindu.co.in
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...