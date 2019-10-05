Mutual Funds

ICICI Prudential Regular Savings: For investors with a penchant for risk

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran | Updated on October 05, 2019 Published on October 05, 2019

ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, delivering category-beating returns across time-frames. It invests 10-25 per cent of assets in equities and the rest in debt instruments.

Manish Banthia Fund manager - Debt - ICICI Prudential Regular Savings

Post re-categorisation, the fund maintained its equity allocation at 11-17 per cent. One-third of the equity portfolio is in small- and mid-cap stocks that spices up the scheme’s returns. On the debt side, the fund bets on higher accrual income while taking moderate duration calls. Large allocation to relatively lower-rated bonds pegs up credit risk. Hence the fund is suitable for investors with a medium-to-high risk profile who are aware of the credit risk associated with mutual funds.

 

 

Interactive by Annapurani V

