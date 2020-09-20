Invesco India Focused 20 Equity NFO: A concentrated bet

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The rally in the domestic equity markets after the March low has prompted many companies and mutual fund houses to come out with initial public offerings (IPOs) and new fund offers (NFOs), respectively.
Invesco Mutual Fund has launched Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund, which is open for subscription until September 23. The scheme will primarily invest in equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalisation, subject to a maximum of 20 stocks.
According to SEBI’s categorisation of mutual fund schemes, focussed funds have the flexibility of investing in a maximum of 30 stocks across market capitalisations. The Invesco fund will be benchmarked against the S&P BSE 500 TRI.
The fund house’s view is that only a few stocks contribute majorly to an index’s returns. For instance, for the calendar year 2019, the top 10 stocks’ contribution to the returns of the Nifty 50 (12.45 per cent) and the S&P BSE 500 (8.83 per cent) was 108 per cent and 113 per cent, respectively. In 2017, the contribution of the top 10 stocks to the returns of the Nifty 50 and S&P BSE 500 stood at 69 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively.
Secondly, the fund house believes that while diversification is good, adding a large number of stocks in the portfolio does not always reduce risk. Lastly, there is a wide gap between the returns of the top- and bottom-performing stocks within a sector itself. Therefore, stock selection matters.
With a multi-cap portfolio, the scheme will have flexibility to invest across market caps. Stock selection will be a mix of growth and value stocks. The fund will not take cash/debt calls.
The scheme is not uniquely themed, and the focussed funds category already has about 24 schemes.
Given its inherent nature of targeting high-conviction ideas, the fund’s strategy may be suitable for all market cycles.
But high stock market volatility requires greater focus on stock selection and hence the fund manager’s mettle will be tested in such market conditions.
Given it limited number of stocks compared with some peers, Invesco Focused 20 Equity could have higher concentration risk. It is an open-ended scheme and will reopen for subscriptions shortly after the closure of the NFO.
The fund will be managed by Taher Badshah.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
The fund invests at least 70% of net assets in debt and up to 30% in equities
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...