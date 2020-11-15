Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund: Safety of large-caps, high-quality debt

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Hybrid mutual fund schemes invest in a mix of equity and debt.
They can help investors follow a suitable asset allocation (between equity and debt) with the benefit of automatic rebalancing between the two asset classes.
Given the volatility of equity markets, investors may be tempted to counter-intuitively move in and out of equity. Hybrid funds, on the other hand, by modifying their equity allocation based on factors such as valuations, can take away the impulsiveness and make the decision more process- based.
Within the hybrid funds category come aggressive hybrid funds, those that invest their corpus aggressively in equity — 65-80 per cent in equity and the rest 20-35 per cent in debt. These funds are suitable for those with some risk appetite and longer-term investment horizon of at least five years.
Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity is a fund worth considering in the aggressive hybrid fund category.
The scheme was launched in July 2015 and has performed well compared with peers. More importantly, the fund’s high-quality debt portfolio, focussed largely on sovereign and AAA rated debt instruments, provides comfort.
Furthermore, the equity portion has a large-cap bias.
The fund mostly allocates 70-75 per cent of its corpus to equities.
Here, it follows a bottoms-up approach and selects growth businesses that are available at reasonable valuations.
As of end October 2020, it had around 63 per cent of its corpus in large-cap stocks, 11 per cent in mid-caps and 0.5 per cent in small- caps. The core debt portfolio is managed using accrual strategy, though tactical duration calls to benefit from the changing interest- rate cycle are also taken.
Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity has outperformed its peers over three- and five-year periods on a rolling-return basis since its inception. Do note though that the fund has been around for less than six years.
The scheme has generated an average three-year return of 9.8 per cent and five-year return of 9.5 per cent. While this is only a tad higher than that of another well-performing fund, Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid, it is far better than the returns of some other funds in the category. Our analysis includes MF schemes with assets under management of over ₹ 3,000 crore only.
It’s also worth pointing out the high credit quality debt portfolio of the fund. Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity has the lowest proportion of below AAA rated papers (2 per cent as of October 2020) in its portfolio compared with the peers considered. The only exception is Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid, which has no investment in below AAA rated papers.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...