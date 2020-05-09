Motilal Oswal Focused 25: Credible show in tough times

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Amidst the market carnage over the past couple of months due to the coronavirus impact, a few mutual funds have fallen lesser than the cohort. Among the relatively better performers is Motilal Oswal Focused 25, a large-cap-oriented focussed fund. The scheme has lost about 17 per cent since the beginning of the calendar, compared with the 22-23 per cent dip in its benchmark (Nifty 50 TRI) and the large-cap category average.
This, along with a relatively better performance in calendar 2019, has resulted in the fund restricting its loss over the past year to about 7 per cent, compared with the 18-19 per cent fall in the benchmark and the category average.
This positions it among the top quartile in the large-cap category over both the short and the long term. Among focussed funds, too, the scheme has done better than most.
After a muted performance in 2018, the fund has outperformed over the past year and a half.
The scheme’s annualised return since its inception in May 2013 is about 10.5 per cent.
Many stocks across the board, including quality large-caps, have fallen sharply in the recent past.
With uncertainties galore and the market still in a state of flux, well-run large-cap funds may be a good choice for investors seeking to capitalise on the fall in stock prices, but wanting to play it somewhat safe.
Motilal Oswal Focused 25 is a good choice in the category. A focussed portfolio comprising a maximum of 25 predominantly large-cap, high-quality stocks has held the fund in good stead.
The scheme follows a buy-and-hold approach in a compact portfolio of up to 25 stocks that it thinks have long-term sustainable competitive advantage and growth potential.
A small portfolio (22 stocks as of March 2020) means the scheme takes some concentrated bets.
For instance, Avenue Supermarts accounts for about 11.5 per cent of the corpus as of March 2020, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank account for 7.5-8.5 per cent each.
But the focus on high-quality bluechip stocks mitigates the concentration risk.
As per its internal mandate, the fund invests at least 65 per cent of its corpus in the top 100 listed companies by full market capitalisation; the rest can be invested in other smaller stocks (up to 35 per cent), debt and cash instruments (up to 10 per cent) and REITs (real-estate investment trusts) and InvITs (infrastructure investment trusts) (up to 10 per cent).
But the fund generally has a bigger allocation to large-caps (over 80 per cent). As of March 2020, despite the market crash that would have pulled down values, more than 75 per cent of the corpus was in large-caps, about 16 per cent in mid-caps, less than 3 per cent in small-caps, and the rest 6 per cent or so in cash and debt. The fund remains mostly invested in equities across market conditions and does not take big cash calls.
Over the past year, Motilal Oswal Focused 25 has gradually increased its holdings in Avenue Supermarts (DMart). This has contributed to the fund’s relatively better show, given the stock’s resilience during the current weak market conditions.
Despite some moderation over the past year, banks and finance stocks remain the largest sector holdings in the portfolio. The fund has upped its holdings in the defensive pharma sector while pruning holdings in the beleaguered auto and refining sectors, over the past year.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Aggressive capex, manufacturing capabilities for US and a change in domestic strategy make the stock ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
Stock vaults to near all-time high; valuation spikes, too
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...