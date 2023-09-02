I would say that the markets are in the fair value zone. At 20 times FY24 and 18 times FY25, it not massively undervalued or overpriced. Our strategy in such circumstances is to rely on our stock-picking skills. We want to focus on pockets of earnings resilience. Having portfolios designed around earnings resilience means that if markets were to go down, these areas should outperform and if markets go up, even then, these stocks should do well. There are five such pockets of earnings resilience that I see. First is the manufacturing upcycle, driven by the private sector capex. Given the fact that India Inc’s capacity utilisation is 75 per cent plus, it is only a matter of time before this happens. We are seeing signs of this and it will probably accelerate after the elections. Second is lending financials – they are going through a Goldilocks moment where growth as well as asset quality are in the right place. Third, indigenisation of defence is a decadal theme. From a medium-term standpoint, their order books and earnings momentum will continue to be strong. Yes, their valuations have gone up, but the runway is long. You will have not only PSUs but a whole bunch of private sector players joining this race via listing over the next two-three years. Fourth is real estate. After going through years of consolidation and regulatory changes like RERA, we are finally at a stage where inventory all across India is at a 12-year low. We are probably in the first two or three years of a seven-year upcycle. Hence, direct and indirect plays on real estate would be another area of earnings resilience. Final area is one which is probably going through its Y2K moment — the EMS space. They lend themselves towards mid- and small-caps, but medium-term runway for that sector is also reasonably long. Seventy per cent of our portfolio is oriented around these areas that we talked about. We think that this orientation will give us the cushion if markets correct and firepower to outperform when markets do well.