I think I will agree to the view that large-caps are offering better risk reward at this point of time. This is simply because they have not performed, and their growth continues to be pretty decent in a lot of sectors including banks and capital goods; and valuations compared with mid- and small-caps are more reasonable. This is not to say that there are no opportunities in mid- and small-cap space. What you must understand and appreciate is that when the economy moves from just being consumption-oriented to consumption plus investment-oriented one, there are more opportunities which come up in the mid- and small-caps as well because most of the sectors which are doing well now have not done well over the last 10-12 years — infrastructure, capital goods, manufacturing and real estate, for example. And therefore, you will find more companies which are exposed to these sectors in the mid- and small-cap space rather than the large-cap space. We remain constructive on the small- and mid-cap space, and we think that in the next three-five years, mid- and small-cap can still outperform large-caps.