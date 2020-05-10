Nasdaq-100 ETF swells to $100 billion

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Thirty million job losses, shrinking consumer spending and a projected 16 per cent unemployment rate.
Tech stocks turn higher for the year and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the biggest among them has swelled to a $100-billion market value.
None of the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus has deterred investors from piling into the companies that stand out for their strong balance sheets and ability to churn out profits in the stay-at-home world.
Microsoft, Apple and Amazon are each worth more than $1 trillion.
“It’s a sector now that’s just resilient,” said Shawn Cruz, senior manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade. “The conditions we’re in right now, companies need to keep operating — they just need to do it remotely. And that benefits a lot of these tech companies.”
In tech stocks, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, closed with a market value of more than $100 billion for the first time since it began trading in 1999. The Nasdaq Composite Index turned turned positive for the year, whereas the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were still down.
Investors are picking technology as a safe corner at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is causing so many uncertainties for global markets.
Tech behemoths, known for their strong balance sheets and high growth, have counterbalanced the gloom and doom affecting many other industries.
With millions of people around the world stuck in their home offices to help contain the outbreak, companies that specialise in remote-working products are becoming a hot spot.
That preference for tech is visible in the ETF world. After posting its best month of inflows since 2001 in March, QQQ added another $3.2 billion in April and $367 million so far in May.
“Investors may recognise that the constituents of QQQ’s benchmark, the Nasdaq 100, are well positioned to capitalise on the current shift to digital working and learning, potential advancements in biotech and healthcare, along with a number of transformative, long-term themes in the marketplace,” said Ryan McCormack, Invesco QQQ strategist.
Despite QQQ’s rally, traders are increasingly looking to bet against the fund. Short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding on QQQ — a rough indicator of bearish bets on the fund — climbed to 5.1 per cent on Wednesday, according to data from IHS Markit. That’s up from about 2.7 per cent on March 23.
“The thing we haven’t seen yet with tech names is how badly advertising is going to be hit,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments.
“Those companies are going to have to plug the gaps or their earnings are going to take a hit.”
Still, solid Q1 earnings from Google parent Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft and Tesla have contributed to momentum — at least for now.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...