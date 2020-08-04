Nippon India launches multi-asset fund

Entrepreneurs, by their DNA, are problem solvers: Vaitheeswaran
Nippon India Mutual Fund has launched an open-ended multi-asset fund that will invest in various assets including domestic equity (50 per cent), international equity (20 per cent), commodities (15 per cent) and fixed income (15 per cent). The New Fund Offer will be open for investment between August 7 and 21. The minimum investment in the NFO is ₹5,000.
The primary investment objective of Nippon India Multi Asset Fund is to seek long term capital growth by investing in equity and equity-related securities, debt and money market instruments and Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives and Gold ETF.
Saugata Chatterjee, Co-Chief Business Officer, Nippon India Mutual Fund, said over the last decade, investors have seen divergent returns among asset classes and hence have different levels of risk.
Nippon India Multi-Asset Fund aims to provide a one-stop solution to investors looking to have a diversified and balanced portfolio. The fund investment strategy consists of asset allocation beyond domestic equity and debt and covers international equities and commodities which are important asset classes for diversification and long-term wealth creation, he added.
Manish Gunwani, CIO-Equities, added investors tend to have a home-bias and invest mainly in domestic equities. It is important for investors to have a foot in every major investible asset classes, including international equities and commodities, which could help them balance returns across cycles, he said.
