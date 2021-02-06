SBI Equity Hybrid: A consistent performer

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Hybrid mutual fund schemes invest in a mix of equity and debt. Within this category, funds that invest their corpus aggressively in equity — 65-80 per cent in equity and the rest 20-35 per cent in debt — are categorised as aggressive hybrid funds
Among the top performers in the category is SBI Equity Hybrid Fund, a scheme that you can consider investing in. It is rated five-star in BusinessLine Portfolio Star Track MF Ratings.
SBI Equity Hybrid (earlier called SBI Magnum Balanced), the largest in the category, has outperformed many of its peers. A significant presence of large-caps (along with mid-caps, to an extent) in its equity portfolio, coupled with a large proportion of high-rated papers in its debt portfolio, make it a good bet in this space.
The scheme has been investing 68-73 per cent of its corpus in equity, and the rest in debt, over the past year. The fund has had an average equity exposure of 69 per cent — with 57 per cent in large-caps, 10 per cent in mid-caps and 3 per cent in small-caps, over the 12-month period ended December 2020.
The remaining 30 per cent was in debt (including cash).
It holds a well-diversified portfolio; as of December 2020, the top 10 stock holdings accounted for around 32 per cent of the assets under management (AUM). The equity exposure is also spread across several sectors.
Financial services, IT, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and services are the top five sectors, accounting for close to 56 per cent of the AUM.
Debt accounts for 30 per cent of the fund AUM (one-year average). Here, SBI Equity Hybrid has been holding a large part of its portfolio in AAA rated and sovereign debt papers and cash. Over the last one year until December 2020, on average, 19 per cent of the fund’s corpus was invested in such assets, and less than 3 per cent was in A, A+ and A- debt papers.
While this offers comfort on the credit-quality front, there are other schemes such as Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid and Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity that have an even higher proportion of AAA rated and sovereign debt papers in their portfolios.
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund has outperformed its peers over three- and five-year periods on a rolling-return basis over the last seven years.
The scheme has generated an average three-year rolling return of 11.6 per cent, and five-year rolling return of 11.2 per cent during this period. This is higher than the category average three-year return of 9.6 per cent and five-year return of 8.9 per cent.
While these returns are slightly lower than those of another top-performer, Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid, they are far better than the returns fetched by several other peers. For our analysis, we have taken MF schemes with at least a seven-year history and an AUM over ₹3,000 crore.
Returns apart, the fund has also provided good downside protection.
It has had no instances of negative three-year returns over the last seven years on a rolling return basis. This has not be so for many other peer funds. For the hybrid fund category, three-year returns have been negative, 4 per cent of the time during the last seven years.
Also, the fund has fetched three-year returns of at least 8 per cent, 82 per cent of the time, compared with 69 per cent for the category.
Similarly, the scheme has generated five-year returns of at least 8 per cent, 87 per cent of the time versus 62 per cent for the category.
Hybrid mutual funds can help investors follow a suitable asset allocation (between equity and debt) automatically, without having to take on the task of rebalancing on their own. . Given that equity markets are volatile, investors may be tempted to counterintuitively move in and out of equity.
Hybrid funds, by managing their equity allocation based on factors such as valuations, help take away the impulsiveness and make the decision more process-based. These schemes are suitable for investors with some risk appetite and an investment horizon of at least five years.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...