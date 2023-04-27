Taher Badshah is a seasoned investment professional with over 28 years of experience in the Indian equity markets. As Chief Investment Officer, he is responsible for the equity and fixed income investment function at Invesco Mutual Fund. Taher holds a Master’s in management studies from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and a B.E. from the University of Mumbai.

Amidst a volatile market, sticky inflation and global economic slowdown, he shares his views on equities, valuations, bonds and asset allocation in an interview with Business Line. Excerpts:

Regarding the rate cycle, while its approach to peaking may have been accelerated by recent developments around global banking sector stability and tightening credit conditions, for us its unfolding on expected lines given that inflation at the margin had been slowing in much of the world since the start of 2023 and real rates are reaching neutral from deeply negative. The US Fed’s admission that tightening credit markets in themselves imply a 25bps hike, slowing growth indicators and moderation in the US labour market and now the recent pause adopted by the RBI and other central banks around the world , all suggest that rate hikes are now behind us.

After the recent bank failures and rescue measures taken by central bankers, yields on treasuries have declined sharply. RBI has also hit the pause button in its April rate policy. Are we nearing the peak of the interest rate cycle or pivoting close to that level?

Q We enter FY24 with many challenges – slowing global economy, bank failures, crude prices rising again and continuing geopolitical tensions. India’s exports could be hit. What is the likely direction for Indian equities this year, especially as Indian equity market has been relative underperformer compared to global markets over the past 4-5 months.

The behaviour of the Indian markets and its underperformance of the last 6 months does not entirely surprise us given that India had meaningfully outperformed in much of 2022 due to stronger economic growth helped by a pent-up recovery and healthy base effect. Besides, slowing growth trends especially in the consumption part of the economy were becoming more prominent. The flattening of the earnings upgrade cycle and high relative valuations thus indicated that we could lose some of our outperformance of 2022. Since then, risk to valuations may have somewhat eased from peaking interest rates and our recent relative underperformance, earnings growth will now become the key determinant of market direction hereon. We reckon markets may still have a modest downward bias for rest of 2023 till lagged impact of high interest rates seep through earnings and/or valuations turn more attractive.

Q Do the current elevated interest rates make the case for a tilt towards fixed income in asset allocation, especially given the near-term uncertainties?

With interest rates nearly at highs and fixed income yields still relatively more attractive to equity yield, there clearly is a case for tilt towards fixed income for the near-term. In the event of any steep slowdown in the global economy, fixed income may hold up better too given that increasingly the rhetoric may shift to a possibility of a rate cut sometime in 2024.

Q What is your view on gold as it hits all-time highs these days?

Gold may gain favour under current conditions of a slowing global economy and high inflation. It is also finding support from factors such as global central bank buying and acceptance of alternative currencies to the Petro-dollar.

Q What is earnings outlook for companies looking like, especially as higher interest outgo could hit profits? Are equity valuations comfortable?

The 4QFY23 result season will offer a lot of cues in this regard. As of now risk to earnings seems to be to the downside and barring the manufacturing and investment-led part of the economy it is difficult to envisage material earnings upgrades from key sectors such as technology, banking, or consumption. Valuations have eased off late but could still be at risk for possible earnings downgrades during FY24.

Q Would sticking to large caps be better now for investors rather than dabble with mid and small caps?

For risk-conscious investors, flexi-cap funds offer the best option at this stage of the market cycle since they can take a more balanced and flexible approach in this uncertain economic scenario. For investors with higher risk appetite and a medium-term investment horizon, we see opportunity in small cap funds due to its relative underperformance over the past one year.

Q You are holding very little cash in your equity schemes. Do you sense more risk in not being in equities?

The cash levels in our fund are more reflective of our fund house philosophy of always being fully invested than of prevailing market conditions. We prefer to manage market risk more through levers such as sector and stock selection compared to asset allocation.

Q What are the sectors you are bullish on for the next one year and ones you aren’t very positive about?