Where is the risk in long-term equity investing?

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
The dictionary definition of risk is “the possibility of loss”. Loss in the context of equity investing could occur due to loss of capital in hand, or loss of opportunity. Given that many investors enter the market with an objective to generate quick returns, they expose themselves to risk of capital.
Emotional reactions to contemporary matters such as the US Federal Reserve rate changes, unrest in Hong Kong, etc, lead to short-term price fluctuations or volatility in markets. Volatility may be perceived as risk by someone whose objective is to make short-term trading returns. If prices fall due to an adverse reaction to news, such risks would materialise and the trader would incur losses. For long-term investors, such volatility may not be synonymous with risk and should be seen as an opportunity.
Risk may be assessed from risk of fundamentals and behavioural risk, when it comes to a long-term investor.
Risk of fundamentals: Investment is a fractional ownership in the equity business. Long-term earnings growth of the markets, in general and in business, particularly, is a key determinant of long-term stock-price movement.
The primary factors that have a bearing on this evaluation are:
1) The certainty with which the long-term economic characteristics of the business can be evaluated
2) The certainty with which the management can be evaluated, both as to its ability to realise the full potential of the business and to wisely employ its cash flows
3) The certainty with which the management can be counted on, to channel the rewards from the business to the shareholders, rather than to itself
4) Purchase price of the business
Investments in businesses with lasting competitive advantages leading to growth, where the management works to realise the full potential of businesses and channel rewards to shareholders, are likely to generate superior returns over their lifetime.
If such a business is purchased at an attractive valuation (PER/PBV/ price to cash flows), chances of superior returns are enhanced.
Behavioural risk: Investors also face risk from their own behaviour or emotions. Let us assess two such investor tendencies or biases (among many others) which inhibit investment success.
Herd behaviour – Investors’ tendency to seek validation from actions of co-investors before making investment decisions. An upward-trending stock is attractive since others are purchasing it.
In such instances, they may be buying at unattractive valuations, since the stock has already moved up.
It may be time to sell rather than buy, but herd mentality is an irresistible bias and it exposes investors to unfavourable risk.
Loss aversion – Investor’s tendency to avoid near-term losses. A loss causes greater emotional distress than the satisfaction derived from an equivalent gain.
Hence, investors exit falling stocks even if the risk of downside is limited and the opportunity is large. For instance, from a high of 21,000, BSE Sensex fell to 8,000 post the Lehman crisis in 2008.
Thereafter, over the next 10 years, it scaled a peak of 40,000 points. Many investors who experienced the downslide, lost sight of the long-term opportunity. Loss-aversion tendency took over and they exited around 8,000 levels, where downsides were limited and opportunities were high.
In conclusion, an investor can mitigate risk and profit from it by
1) Buying a basket of quality businesses, that annuls individual risks linked to markets, currency, business cycles,
2) Paying reasonable valuations to buy them,
3) Leveraging volatility in markets as an opportunity for equity investments with a long-term time horizon and
4) Recognising own behavioural biases and keeping them in check.
Since many investors don’t have the time or the inclination to do such an appraisal, they are best served to let professionals generate long-term risk-adjusted returns on their behalf.
The writer is head, PMS, Kotak Mahindra AMC
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...