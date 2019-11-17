Your Fund Portfolio

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
I want to invest ₹10 lakhs in debt mutual funds. My requirements are liquidity, both short term and long term (three years), safety, and reasonable return, that is, 4 per cent return per annum for 25 per cent of investments and the rest has to fetch 8 to 10 per cent per annum. Please suggest a minimum of four debt funds.
- C.Visalakshi
I assume the 25 per cent of investments you have mentioned is to meet your short-term goals. As your expected returns from that would be around 4 per cent, it is advisable to park this money in overnight funds. Overnight funds are considered to be of the lowest risk among debt funds, as they invest in securities with residual maturity of around a day, such as repo, tri-party repo (TREPS), certificates of deposit, commercial papers and treasury bills. But these funds prefer TREPS as it enables efficient short-term borrowing or lending. These funds carry very low credit risk as the default risk in TREPS is very low. Further, given their one- to three-day maturity, the interest rate risk is almost nil.
The returns delivered by overnight funds are more or less equal to RBI’s repo rate which currently stands at 5.15 per cent. The overnight funds category (regular plans) has delivered returns ranging 5.2-5.8 per cent (pre-tax) over the last year. UTI Overnight and SBI Overnight Fund are good choices. Invest in their growth plans for greater tax efficiency.
Debt funds are susceptible to risks associated with fixed-income securities such as interest rate risk and credit risk. Over the past 15-18 months, a spate of corporate bond downgrades and defaults have impacted many debt funds. Bonds issued by IL&FS, DHFL, Essel Group and Reliance ADAG were downgraded sharply. This led to mutual fund companies marking down such distressed assets in the portfolio of the schemes that held them. This resulted in significant drops of their net asset value (NAV). Some debt funds registered around 50 per cent negative returns in a day.
Given the credit quality issue in debt instruments has been persisting, you can consider debt fund categories that focus on high credit quality and short-to-medium term maturities. You can choose debt schemes which have diversified allocation to different types of debt instruments that help mitigate credit risk.
For long-term plans, you can consider investing in Aditya Birla SL corporate bond fund, IDFC Dynamic Bond fund and Axis Banking & PSU Debt fund. Aditya Birla SL corporate bond fund invests at least 80 per cent in high-quality corporate bonds rated AAA and AA+. Its three year compounded annual return (CAGR) over the last five years was between 7.4 and 10.6 per cent. Low sector concentration and spreading portfolio holdings across 140-188 debt papers (in the last one year) have diversified the risk. The fund has been rated five-star by BusinessLine Portfolio Star Track Mutual Fund Ratings.
IDFC Dynamic Bond has been investing solely in the highest-rated debt instruments (AAA and A1+) over the past five years. This mitigates the credit risk in the fund's portfolio, but may generate relatively lower returns. However, an efficient duration strategy has helped the fund deliver category-beating returns across time-frames. Its three year CAGR over the last five years was between 5.8 and 12.9 per cent. The fund has been rated four-star by BusinessLine Portfolio Star Track Mutual Fund Ratings.
Axis Banking & PSU Debt fund invests at least 80 per cent in debt instruments of banks and public sector entities. Their debt servicing and repayment track record has been good so far. Its three-year CAGR over the last five years was between 7 and 9.3 per cent. The fund has been rated five-star by BusinessLine Portfolio Star Track Mutual Fund Ratings.
For taxation of debt funds, a holding period of 36 months or more is considered long-term and the LTCG tax is levied at 20 per cent with indexation benefit on the gain. A holding period of less than 36 months is defined as short-term and STCG tax is charged as per the investor’s tax slab. In dividend plans, there is a dividend distribution tax (DDT) of 29.12 per cent deducted for individual investors.
Send your queries to [email protected]
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced that it will be ...
Women in HP are becoming financially independent thanks to pine needles
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
It helps build a bigger corpus for your goals as your investible surplus increases
Cost advantages and strong presence in the North and the East justify premium valuation
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...