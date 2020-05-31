Mutual Funds

Your Fund Portfolio

Parvatha Vardhini C | Updated on May 31, 2020 Published on May 31, 2020

I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap (₹2,500), DSP Midcap (₹1,000), SBI Focused Equity (₹1,500), SBI Blue Chip (₹1,000), Aditya Birla SL Tax Relief ’96 (₹1,000), Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip (₹2,000) and Axis Bluechip (₹2,500). I used to invest in Axis Ultra Short Term Fund. Due to the CovidD-19 crisis, I undertook the following actions in my portfolio: Stopped my SIP in debt fund (Axis Ultra Short Term Fund) and diverted that amount to equity MF; paused my PPF for the time being and diverted that amount to equity MF.

After the above, I am left with about ₹6,000 per month of extra which I can invest. Now, please suggest if I should invest this ₹6,000 as a step-up SIP in any of the existing funds. I was also planning to invest in DSP Nifty Next 50 and Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund. Are these the right choices considering my existing portfolio? Will investing in any more funds dilute my portfolio?

Sridip Das

You currently invest about 30 per cent of your portfolio each in large-cap funds (SBI Blue Chip and Axis Bluechip) and mid- and small-cap funds (SBI Small Cap and DSP Midcap); about 17 per cent in the large- and mid-cap category (Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip) and about 22 per cent in other categories (Focussed Equity and ELSS). This allocation suits a moderate risk appetite. All the funds you hold are rated either 4-star or 5-star by BL Portfolio Star Track MF Ratings.

You can continue to invest in these funds for the time being.

About stopping your other investments in Axis Ultra Short Term fund and PPF (public provident fund) and redirecting them to equity funds, there is no harm in moving from a debt fund to a equity fund since you have anyway stated that you can take moderate to high risk. Equity mutual funds as a category entail higher risk than debt mutual funds as a category.

However, the pausing of investments in PPF is not advisable. Even if you opt for the new tax regime where you can’t claim Section 80C benefit, you must continue your PPF investment. Firstly, it offers diversification into another asset class. Secondly, PPF is entirely risk-free.

Additionally, it gives tax benefits at all three levels — initial investment (if you choose the old regime), interest and maturity — and also earns decent returns.

You currently invest ₹11,500 through SIPs currently; we assume this is inclusive of the redirected sums from the Axis Ultra Short Term Fund investment as well as PPF.

If that is the case, you can direct the necessary sums from the additional ₹6,000 that you have mentioned you can spare every month, to PPF.

Any surplus after redirecting to PPF can be spread across your current holdings itself.

Since you can take moderate to high risk, deploy the additional sums in SBI Focused Equity and Mirae Emerging Bluechip.

Coming to the new funds , whether a choice of fund is right or wrong depends on your risk-return profile as also the period for which you want to invest. That investing in more funds dilutes your portfolio cannot also be said with absolute certainty.

Investing in the same category of funds may not give diversification benefits. But you are suggesting an index fund and an international fund — categories to which you don’t have exposure to. The Nifty Next 50 index represents companies that have the potential to be future bluechips.

These firms could be a good via media between highe-risk mid-cap stocks and bellwether stocks. The Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund from Motilal Oswal, too, is a good route to own a slice of the US markets. You can, hence, go ahead with these investments.

Send your queries to mf@thehindu.co.in

Published on May 31, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Franklin India Feeder - Franklin US Opportunities Fund: A good bet on US stocks
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.