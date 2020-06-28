Your Fund Portfolio

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
I have 5X amount today. I want to invest such that I would get X amount at the end of each year for five years, starting from the third year onwards. In other words, I would need X amount at the end of the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh year. How do I construct the portfolio, and what funds should I choose? The safety of 5X or X every year is of primary concern, along with the return.
Kailash
The X factor is clear
You want to invest 5X, now and here
From Year 3 to 7, you want back X (plus return) every year
All this without fear; you hold the money dear
Let’s say your X is 100
So, with 5X, you have 500
Now, here’s something you can do
Put 100 each in five bank FDs, not just one or two
The deposits should be the cumulative kind
So, on maturity you should some returns find
Deposit 1 will mature in year 3, Deposit 2 in year 4
This is how it goes in a laddered-portfolio tour
Deposits 3, 4 and 5 will mature in years 5, 6 and 7
At the end you should be in goal-met heaven
Bank deposits are relatively safe — insured up to ₹5 lakh per bank
Your FDs will accrue interest, they’re unlikely to tank
FD rates are down, yes, but there’s still many a good deal
IDFC First Bank’s 7.25% for 1-10 years, for instance, seems like a steal
Small finance banks also offer a relatively good rate
That might entail though a bit more risk on your plate
And if you’re game for some more risk, some debt funds, too, in the store
The tax treatment is concessional, if you hold them for three years or more
Tax at 20% with indexation can mean a better post-tax bargain
On bank FDs, the tax is at your slab rate, this can be a pain
But debt funds come with higher risk, not as safe as bank FDs
Choose wisely from these funds, don’t miss the woods for the trees
If debt funds you are opting for, go for the safer ones
Corporate Bond category maybe, or Banking & PSU funds
Here, too, stick with those with most securities rated AAA
Given your need for safety, best to keep riskier ones away
BusinessLine Portfolio Star Track MF Ratings can guide you along the way
Check for funds with 4- or 5-star ratings, they can be the mainstay
Kotak Corporate Bond fund is a fine choice in its set
Among Banking & PSU funds, the Axis fund is a good one to get
Take back from the funds through a systematic withdrawal plan
It gives flexibility to get the money as per your time span.
