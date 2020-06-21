After 70 per cent jump in FY20, liquidation cases under IBC set to surge amid Covid crisis

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
With the Covid-19 pandemic causing a massive disruption in all spheres, finding bidders for the cases already admitted under IBC for resolution appears a herculean task. As such, the number of cases being pushed into liquidation under IBC, on failure to find a resolution plan, has shot up sharply over the past two years.
Of the 3,774 cases admitted so far (until March 2020), according to recent data released by IBBI, liquidation has been ordered in 914 cases; only 221 cases have seen approval of the resolution plan. The number of cases pushed into liquidation has risen sharply over the past two years. In FY20, 518 cases under IBC moved into liquidation, a 70 per cent jump from the previous year.
A recent amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), promulgated through an ordinance, has suspended fresh insolvency proceedings against a debtor for a default occurring on or after March 25 for a period of six months (this can be extended up to one year). The move is aimed at offering relief to stressed companies, particularly MSMEs, and to prevent many of them being pushed into insolvency and, subsequently, liquidation, owing to the weak economic environment.
In a recent interaction with BusinessLine Dr MS Sahoo, Chairperson, IBBI, had stated that the rationale behind the suspension was to prevent viable firms from being pushed into liquidation for want of a resolution applicant. “It typically requires a rescuer to rescue a firm in distress under IBC. When every firm, which was viable till recently, is reeling under stress on account of Covid-19, are there rescuers?”
That being the case, it appears that finding bidders for cases already filed under IBC will also be a herculean task, pushing more companies into liquidation.
“Resolution of entities will be difficult for want of takers. Suspension of insolvency for Covid-19 defaults will reduce the number of insolvent enterprises entering the marketplace, but it should also apply to cases that have not yet been admitted (non-Covid defaults),” opines KS Ravichandran, Managing Partner, KSR & Co Company Secretaries LLP.
IBC has set 180 days (extendable to 270 days) to complete the resolution process (within 330 days, including interim litigation period) failing which a company goes into liquidation.
“India has put a hard timeline for resolution, failing which liquidation mandatorily ensues. Such an approach obviously does not work in the present environment. Getting investors for assets in resolution or liquidation laden with a baggage of issues will be very difficult,” explains Vinod Kothari, a financial consultant and insolvency professional.
What is also of concern is that distress sale of assets under liquidation could fetch a more abysmal value for creditors, even as existing delays in the liquidation process continue to erode the value of the underlying assets.
While some of the big-profile cases, such as Electrosteel Steels, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel etc., have been resolved under IBC, many others that were part of the 12 large accounts admitted under IBC by banks (as directed by the RBI) three years ago, are yet to see resolution or have been pushed into liquidation. Lanco Infratech and ABG Shipyard, for instance, are currently under liquidation.
A look at the data since 2017 suggests that there is a notable skew in the trend of cases resolved so far. For instance, of the 221 cases resolved, half pertain to the manufacturing sector, of which 31 are from the basic metals space. In other sectors, such as textiles and construction, interest has been tepid. Of the 914 liquidation cases, 88 pertain to textiles, leather and apparel products, and 66 to the construction sector.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisation — has been paying off
Pent-up demand in rural and semi-urban pockets and firm prices bode well for the company which enjoys good ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...