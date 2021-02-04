Bharti Airtel Q3FY21 results on expected lines

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Bharti Airtel reported consolidated revenue of ₹26,518 crore and EBITDA of ₹12,178 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. Both were in line with consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ). Adjusted for discontinued operations, sequential increase of 6 per cent in revenue and 8 per cent in EBITDA were very similar to the growth seen in Reliance Jio. EBITDA margin was stable sequentially at 46 per cent.
Airtel Q3 net profit up 182 per cent at ₹854 crore
Performance was good in both India and Africa markets. India and South-East Asia (which is primarily India) account for approximately 72 per cent of revenue, and Africa accounts for 28 per cent of revenue. Mobile Services, which brings about 75 per cent of revenues, continues to show improving trends. India business APRU was at ₹166 and showed sequential improvement of 2.5 per cent.
Bharti Airtel pips RJio to announce 5G readiness
While the growth is slightly lower than the 4 per cent reported by Jio, Airtel APRU is higher than Jio ARPU of ₹151. 4G subscriber addition momentum continues and 4G subscribers now account for 57 per cent of India subscriber base vs 55 per cent in the September quarter and 49 per cent a year ago. In Africa, 4G subscribers now account for 34 per cent of total subscribers vs 31 per cent same time last year.
Largely there are no surprises in the results. Numbers are in line and operational performance shows consistent improvement as expected across metrics such as 4G subscribers, EBITDA margins, ARPU, etc.
With Vodafone Idea still not in the best of shape and BSNL revival plan in doldrums, Airtel remains well-positioned to dominate the Indian telecom landscape along with Jio for the foreseeable future. Emerging trends like 5G, despite the fact that it will require heavy capex, will create further value creation opportunities for the company as this will significantly increase data consumption and provide scope for much higher APRU in future. Hence long-term outlook remains positive for Airtel.
The company now trades at 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of around 7.7 times which appears reasonable, given its approximately 17 per cent EBITDA CAGR for two years into FY23 as per consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ). Company’s leverage is also well under control with net debt/EBITDA at around 3.
The key factor to watch out for over the near to medium term would be any Supreme Court decision on the application filed by the company highlighting errors in the AGR demand. According to the company, its dues must be ₹13,004 crore vs DoT demand of ₹43,989 crore. Out of this it has already paid ₹18,004 crore. Any favourable ruling on this would be a positive catalyst.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...