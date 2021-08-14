DIIs, retail investors loosen the foreign hand on equities

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
As more Indians enter the stock market, domestic equities are beginning to experience a wave of independence from Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) domination, reveals an analysis of quarterly shareholding data of NSE-listed companies over the last seven years.
Numbers from Prime Database show that holdings of Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) holdings have moved up steadily from 10.4 per cent as at end-June 2014 to 13.9 per cent in the quarter ended June 2021, even as FPI ownership remained almost static at 21.6 per cent through this period.
With the country entering the 75th year of Independence today, it is significant how the reliance on the foreign hand is diminishing relatively while DIIs, led by mutual funds, are gaining control. Retail investors have also ramped up their holdings during these seven years, to an all-time high now.
The period since 2014 has been considered for this analysis as this was the time when a new phase of optimism started in Indian equity markets.
FPIs have been dominant in Indian stock markets ever since they were allowed entry in 1990s. FPIs are the largest non-promoter shareholders in the Indian market. The sheer brute force of foreign holdings also means that domestic equities remain virtually a slave to the whims of overseas masters. This picture is changing.
DIIs include mutual funds, insurance, banks, financial institutions, pension funds. DIIs have actually been strengthened by millions of small investors coming into mutual funds.
Mutual funds, as of June 2021, held 7.25 per cent in Indian stock compared to a puny 2.86 per cent of Indian stocks held by MFs in June 2014. Aggregate MF folios have risen to 10.5 crore from 3.7 crore seven years ago, powered by robust inflows through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). In July 2021, the monthly SIP book was ₹9,609 crore versus ₹3,122 crore in April 2016, when AMFI started disclosing the SIP data.
One indirect factor helping DIIs and mutual funds has been the money coming from EPFO. The organisation has adopted the policy of investing 15 per cent of its incremental flows (fresh contributions) in equity exchange traded funds (ETFs) In just three years, that is, FY18 to FY20, EPFO invested about ₹80,000 crore in stock markets.
However, insurance ownership of Indian stocks has marginally dipped from 5.26 per cent in June 2014 to 4.9 per cent in June 2021, possibly dragged by LIC, whose ownership has dropped 100 basis points to 3.74 per cent.
Another driver for more local ownership has been direct participation by individuals. Both retail and HNIs have more ownership of domestic stocks in June 2021 compared to June 2014. Retail ownership (up to ₹2 lakh shareholding) is at an all-time high now.
Retail investors now own 7.18 per cent compared with 6.02 per cent in June 2014. Attracted by the market rally at a time when returns from traditional fixed income avenues have dropped significantly, retail investors have been on an equity overdrive since the March 2020 lows. A buoyant secondary market has also helped in channelising retail savings into the capital market.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
“Right balance of liquidity, savings” — Shinjini Kumar, Co-founder, SALTShinjini Kumar had seen the best of ...
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...