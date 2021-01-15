HCL Q3: A sound delivery across verticals, geographies

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
HCL Technologies reported better than expected results with revenue approximately 1 per cent above consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ).
While headline EPS was 20 per cent above estimates, 50 per cent of this was due to one-time tax benefits. At the EBIT margin level, the beat was around 9 per cent.
The company achieved a milestone of crossing $10 billion in revenue in CY 20. Constant currency (cc) revenue growth was up 3.5 per cent sequentially (vs Infosys at 5.3 per cent, TCS at 4.1 per cent, Wipro at 3.4 per cent). On a year-on-year basis, HCL’s cc growth was at 1.1 per cent (vs Infosys at 6.6 per cent, TCS at 0.4 per cent and Wipro minus 2 per cent).
HCL also increased its outlook for sequential revenue growth in Q4 FY21 to around 2.5 per cent vis-à-vis its earlier guidance of around 2 per cent. The EBIT margin outlook for FY21 was increased to 21.25 per cent vs prior 20.5 per cent.
The company saw strength across verticals and geographies. Five out of seven verticals saw growth sequentially while one was marginally down and another flattish. Within geographies, the company saw strong growth in Europe, followed by the Americas. Its growth in the rest of the world was down, driven by base effect, as it saw strong growth in that segment in the last quarter.
Digital and cloud demand continued to drive revenue growth. HCL is also benefiting from its differentiated ‘Products and Platforms’ strategy (14 per cent of revenue).
With good traction in licensing deals, it has validated the company’s expansion in this space with the acquisition of certain IBM products for $1.8 billion in a deal concluded in July 2019.
Broadly, all the Big Four IT companies have delivered well. TCS has shown strength in size and industry-leading margins, Infosys in its better growth rate, Wipro in improving its margins to 22-quarter highs, and HCL with its differentiated strategy.
The firms have also shown excellence in the way they seamlessly managed operations despite the various disruptions caused by Covid-19.
Digital and cloud demand trends appear strong over the next few years and, a few years down the line, 5G use cases and the tech/digital demand it will unleash will provide another opportunity for the IT services sector.
However, one needs to note that IT services is not a high-growth industry. Hence, the rally seen in IT services stocks over the last year leaves little value on the table for a new investor.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Given the events in Washington DC on January 6, this week’s quiz is all about buildings that house or housed ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...