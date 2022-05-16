Holcim deal: Will Adani go for volume or focus on profitability?

Shares of ACC and Ambuja are up about 3-4 per cent on Monday, after Holcim announced sale of its stake in the companies to the Adani Group.

The Swiss major Holcim holds a majority stake in Ambuja Cements with 63.06 percent holding, while Ambuja, in turn, holds 50.05 per cent stake in ACC. Holcim also holds 4.48 per cent share directly in ACC making it the parent company of India’s two major cement companies.

The offer price was at 7-9 per cent premium to Friday’s close price of the two stocks, explaining the up move in the stock today.

The offer adds up to a total of ₹50,192 crore. Together with the mandatory open offer for 26 per cent, the deal value works out to ₹81,314 crore, assuming 100 per cent acceptance in open offer (see table).

At the deal price, the EV/EBITDA of the combined entity comes to 13 times. Ultratech Cement (15.83 times) and Shree Cements (18.37 times) are valued higher.

The buyout will catapult the Adani Group, which has interests in ports/logistics, coal and power, to the position of second largest cement producer in the country.

Ambuja Cements has a capacity of 31 million tons per annum and ACC has 34.45 million tons per annum capacity.

The presence of a large combined entity, which the Adani Group will turn into, is perhaps showing on large peers such as UltraTech (119.95 million tonnes capacity) and Shree cements (44.4 million tonnes capacity) whose stocks are down 2-3 per cent in trading today.

What will Adani do?

Now, the question is whether Adani will play the volume game or will it focus on profitability.

At present, UltraTech is the market leader in terms of capacity market share. Capacity additions by the Adani group is a monitorable, given its interests in the user industries of cement. Also, cost efficiencies from synergies in sourcing raw materials, etc. will be keenly watched.

While tailwinds in the form of pick-up in demand from housing and infra segments are there for the industry, cement players have been facing headwinds in recent times, with high input and power/freight costs affecting profitability. Price growth is what has helped to an extent.

For instance, in the Q4 of FY22, ACC’s topline saw a modest rise of 3 per cent year-on-year in revenue, despite a fall in cement volumes. However, net profit for the quarter fell 30 per cent due to cost pressures.

The company saw a steep decline in margins, with the EBITDA margin reducing to 14.3 per cent in March 2022 from the 19.9 per cent levels a year ago.

Similarly, volumes of UltraTech were at best flat, but net sales grew 9.3 per cent y-o-y supported by price increases. EBITDA margins were also pounded due to cost pressures.