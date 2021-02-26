Listing gains push up valuation of RailTel

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RailTel) saw a decent listing in the bourses today with the stock currently trading at about 27 per cent premium to the IPO price of ₹94. The issue saw good subscription and was oversubscribed 42.4 times.
However, its current price takes the valuation of the company to a stiff PE of 29-30 times its annualised FY21 EPS (based on EPS for first half of FY21 after adjusting for a one-time exceptional expense). At the IPO price, the valuation was 23 times, which itself was a bit pricey. The bottom line in the last three years has grown only in low single digits for the company.
RailTel’s earnings growth has been flattish over the last 2 years with FY18- FY20 CAGR at 3 per cent. Its revenue CAGR during the same period is 7 per cent. While management commentary is optimistic and implies that the earnings for FY21 would be better than the annualised number, more clarity is required on what level of earnings growth is likely in the mid- to long- term. Impairment expenses from project related issues have impacted profits in FY20 and 21. Whether these are one offs, or recurring needs to be seen.
Also read: RailTel IPO subscribed 42.42 times
Thus, the current valuation would be unsustainable unless company’s earnings growth accelerates, and the government also shows more action (they have shown intent) in unshackling PSUs from government interference. Hence it is better to wait for clarity on these before entering the stock.
RailTel has advantages such as perpetual right of way along the tracks for network connectivity, favourable business opportunities like accelerating trends in digitisation and ability to provide connectivity to rural areas due its availability of its network along railway lines. RailTel is a debt –free company.
But given its relatively smaller size how it can tap the emerging opportunities profitably needs to be seen. It is competing against much larger players in the industry (beyond its exclusivity with Railways) like Reliance Jio. While RailTel has a track record of profitability unlike other telecom players, in general, for PSUs, balancing a profit motive with fulfilling the larger mandate of the government is not easy.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...