Weak listing still not an opportunity for buying Nuvoco Vistas

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The stock of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, the cement manufacturing business of the Nirma group, made a weak debut in the stock markets today. Despite positioning itself as the country’s fifth largest cement manufacturer, the company’s initial public offer saw weak investor interest. While the overall issue was subscribed 1.71 times, much of the show was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB). The portion available for QIB was subscribed 4.23 times, whereas, non-institutional and retail investors subscribed only 0.66 and 0.73 times of their respective reserved portions in the offer.
The company listed at a 17 per cent discount to its issue price of ₹570 apiece on the BSE today. However, recouping much of the losses, the stock touched an intra-day high of ₹550.
At its issue price the company was valued at an EV/EBITDA of about 18 times (FY21). UltraTech Cement and Shree Cements trade at a premium valuation of 20-25 times EV/EBITDA, given their best-in-class metrics and large size. Other large listed peers such as ACC, Ambuja and Dalmia Bharat trade at about 13 times EV/EBITDA, even after having demonstrated a better track record of profits in the past.
At the current price of ₹530.35, the stock trades at an EV/EBITDA of 17.4 times. Considering Nuvoco’s past performance (net losses in two of the last three years), and volatile cement prices in the East which could delay the pending synergy gains from recent acquisitions, the valuations don’t seem justified.
The IPO included a 23 per cent stake sale by the promoter entity (Niyogi Enterprises), amounting to ₹3,500 crore and a fresh issue for ₹1,500 crore (to be used to pare Nuvoco’s debt). Considering the recent rights issue to the said promoter where about 6 crore shares were issued at ₹220 a piece in June and July 2020, Niyogi Enterprises has more than doubled their money through this IPO in just a year’s time.
However, the investors of the IPO, the listing price came as a bummer.
Even at the current valuations, Nuvoco seems expensive. This is because, the company is yet to demonstrate improving operating metrics (EBITDA) and cash out on the synergies from its recent acquisitions (Emami plants acquired in 2020).
Moreover, we feel the synergies on its recent acquisition may take a couple more years to fructify, given its heavy reliance on East (78 per cent of its installed capacity) --- where it is also the market leader by a slight margin.
Until then, listed peers with higher capacities, diversified geographical reach, more experienced management (Nuvoco in the industry for 7 years, growing inorganically) and better operational metrics can offer relatively better value for long-term investors at their current valuations.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...