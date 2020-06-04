What the Gujarat High Court order means to Franklin Templeton’s investors

Turning adversity into opportunity
The Gujarat High court, on Wednesday, stayed the e-voting process for winding up of Franklin Templeton's six debt schemes. This was after hearing a plea filed by promoters of Rasna Private Limited – who invested in Franklin Templeton’s schemes - that alleged that the winding up of the debt schemes was not as per the law. The matter will be next heard on June 12.
“High Courts do not interfere when the issues can be resolved by the regulator (SEBI, in this case) unless there seems to be irreparable damage to the stakeholders” said Anandaday Misshra, Founder & Managing partner, AMLEGALS.
What does the High Court order mean to investors?
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FTMF) had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds - Franklin India Low Duration, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual, Franklin India Credit Risk, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund – due to reduced liquidity in the Indian bond markets for most debt securities and unprecedented levels of redemptions following the Covid-19 outbreak.
Trustees of FTMF - Franklin Templeton Trustee Services Pvt Ltd, after consultations with its investment team and the asset management company (AMC), decided to wind up the schemes. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, permits the winding up of an open-ended MF scheme in cases, including the occurrence of an event, which in the opinion of the trustees, requires the winding up of a scheme
The AMC ceased to carry out operations with respect to the six debt schemes from April 24, 2020. From then purchases or redemptions through Systematic Investment Plans / Systematic Transfer Plans / Systematic Withdrawal Plans were not allowed.
On May 28, the unit holders were sent a notice to authorise the trustee - Franklin Templeton Trustee Services Pvt Ltd - or Deloitte to take further steps for winding up of the schemes. This e-voting was planned to be from June 9 to June 11. The party authorised has to realise or dispose of the assets of the schemes and the sale proceeds after the discharge of all liabilities and expenses will be paid to the unit-holders.
The notice states that if a simple majority of unitholders rejects the authorisation by voting ‘No’, then the trustee would propose other options of winding up to the unitholders. Authorisation for the new options would be obtained by subsequent voting exercise. The notice also stated that voting ‘No’ to the authorisation will not change the winding-up status of the Scheme.
On June 1, director promoters of soft drink brand, Rasna Private limited – who invested about Rs 6.55 crore in the FT schemes – registered a petition at the Gujarat High Court that the AMC decided to wind up the schemes without the consent of the unitholders.
They pointed to Regulation-18 of the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, which implies that when majority of the trustees decide to wind up or prematurely redeem the units, the trustees have to obtain the consent of the unitholders.
Franklin spokesperson said that they are examining the matter and will take appropriate steps. Further proceedings will depend on the order that will be pronounced by the Court after the next hearing on June 12, 2020 or later.
For instance, if the order goes in favour of the petitioner, the AMC might be directed to obtain approval from the unitholders whether or not to wind up the schemes. The AMC may seek the approval through e-voting.
If the unit holders (probably – simple majority) approve winding up procedure, then another e-voting mechanism may be conducted to decide the procedure of winding up – options on how the schemes have to be liquidated.
If the unit holders do not approve, winding up may not be carried out and the schemes may continue to float. In this case, the unit holders may choose to either to stay with the scheme or opt out from the scheme by redeeming.
Meanwhile, it seems that the regulator, SEBI has ordered forensic auditing of the accounts of the AMC. Sunil Gidwani, Partner at Nangia Anderson LLP, says, if SEBI is convinced of gross violation of Mutual Fund regulations in managing the funds, it may direct the AMC to compensate the loss to the investors.
