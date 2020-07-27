Will government owning over 90% in many PSBs impede further capital infusion?

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
With the ongoing pandemic throwing up huge challenges for the already ailing banking sector, the issue of capital scarcity has yet again come under focus. For public sector banks (PSBs) that have been relying solely on the government — the largest shareholder — to bail them out in recent years, the government’s sizeable holdings presents an additional predicament.
Sample this, of the 12 PSBs (after the four mergers), the government holds 92-96 per cent in four of them and 83-89 per cent in five. The sharp rise in the government’s holding in PSBs over the past three years has been thanks to the massive ₹2.6-lakh crore of capital infusion through the recapitalisation bonds. Not only has the huge capital infusion failed to strengthen banks’ balance sheets, it now presents a peculiar dilemma for the Centre to infuse further capital. With the government’s stake in many of the PSBs at near 90 per cent and over, pumping in huge amount of capital could be difficult.
The pandemic-led slowdown that is expected to weigh on the banking sector heavily owing to the steep rise in bad loans and provisions, would require banks to raise additional capital in the current year. Workings suggest that PSBs would require at least ₹1 lakh crore of recapitalisation in FY21.
Barring SBI, all PSBs have seen a sharp rise in government stake since FY17. For instance, the government held about 80 per cent in IOB in FY17. It now (as of June) holds nearly 96 per cent in the PSB, after infusing around ₹18,800 crore into the bank over the past three years. In the crisis-hit PNB, the Centre has infused a mind-boggling ₹35,700 crore over the past three years. The government stake in the bank is about 86 per cent as of June, up from 65 per cent in FY17. UCO Bank (94 per cent holding currently), Central Bank of India (92 per cent), Bank of Maharashtra (92 per cent), Bank of India (89 per cent) and Union Bank (89 per cent) are other PSBs where the government holding is very high.
Interestingly, the Centre’s move to fold ten PSBs into four, has not eased the issue of high government stakes. Last year, the government proposed four bank mergers — Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank with Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank, Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank and Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank with Union Bank. These mergers came into effect from April this year. The shareholding pattern as of June suggests that even in the four merged banks (PNB, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Union Bank), the government holds 80 per cent and over. Given that the capital requirement for these colossal institutions will be substantial, the high government stake can impede further capital infusion.
Six PSBs were kept outside the Centre’s merger exercise last year — Bank of India, Central Bank of India, IOB, UCO, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank. High NPAs (16-20 per cent of loans in most of them) and weak financials of these banks remain a concern and capital infusion into these banks will be critical in the current fiscal.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
SBI (₹191.9)Last week, after an initial gain, the stock of SBI began to move sideways. On Thursday, it ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...