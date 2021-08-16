Windlas Biotech: Listing takes wind out of its sails

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Windlas Biotech, the fifth largest contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in India, had a poor debut on the stock exchanges, listing at ₹439 per share — a 4.5 per cent discount to its issue price of ₹460. The stock has continued to decline post listing, and at the time of writing this was trading at ₹413 per share, down 10 per cent from its issue price. The IPO was oversubscribed by around 24 times.
The issue raised around ₹400 crore which included a stake sale by PE investor Tano India in the OFS portion (₹237 crore). The IPO valued the company at a PE ratio of 32 times FY21 earnings (adjusted for impairment), which is closer to the higher end of listed API manufacturers (peers in CDMO are unlisted). We had recommended investors to avoid subscribing to the IPO and wait for evidence of sustained revenue and earnings growth before investing. We continue to recommend a similar wait and watch approach.
Windlas provides CDMO services to Indian generic formulation manufacturers, serving 7 of the top 10 in India including MNCs. The company operates from four plants in Dehradun and is also developing an injectables plant, supported by the fresh IPO proceeds. Windlas reported revenue and adjusted earnings growth of 19 per cent and 26 per cent in the period FY19-21.
The revenue growth in FY21 also gained from Covid-19 related sales, adjusted for which growth would be similar to industry level growth rates of 13 per cent. The bottom line grew faster, aided primarily by deleveraging, as EBITDA margins remained flat at 12.5 per cent in the period. The current price indicated a PE multiple (at current price of ₹413 per share) of 28-29 times FY21 adjusted earnings seems to have discounted most of the future growth, further impacted by dissipating Covid related sales.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...