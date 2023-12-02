The Indian markets have seen a strong rise last week. #nifty #nifty50 and #banknifty #niftybank indices have closed on a strong note. The outlook is bullish and there is room for the #Nifty and #NiftyBank indices to rise further from current levels.

#Nifty #nifty50 #nifty can rise to 20,500-20,600 this week and then a corrective fall is possible. Strong support for the #nifty is in the 20,200-20,000 region.

#NiftyBank #niftybank #banknifty index has support in the broad 44,400-44,000 region. The outlook is bullish. #NiftyBank #banknifty #niftybank index can rise to 46,000-46,200.

#DowJones #dowjones has a key resistance at 36,500. A break above it will strengthen the momentum and take the #dowjones up to 38,000 and higher. Support for the #dowjones #DowJones is at 35,500.