3 things you should know about corporate fixed deposits

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the interest rates at multi-year low, corporate fixed deposits (FDs) which usually offer higher rates than the banks, have been gaining investor attention. Here, we look at three factors that investors should note before investing in corporate FDs.
Many corporates offering fixed income products try to woo customers by advertising high yields.
For example, take the recent fixed deposit offer by Hawkins Cookers. The company offers eight per cent interest rate for a 36-month deposit and for a cumulative deposit, the interest is being compounded monthly. Here, while the coupon rate is eight per cent, the yield on the investment will be higher.
The annualized yield is generally determined by finding out ‘rate’ in the compound interest formula - Final amount = principal (1+rate/period)^period; period in the form of number of years. By using this, the Hawkins Cookers FD yield comes to 8.3 per cent
Beware, yields announced by some of the corporates are calculated differently, as a result of which they look higher than what they actually are.
Muthoot Capital Services’ 5-year fixed deposit, for instance, offers eight per cent interest for the annual cumulative option.
Since the interest is being cumulated annually,the yield will be the same as the coupon rate.. However, Muthoot has indicated that the yield on this FD is 9.39 per cent. This could be because the firm calculated yield based on the simple interest formula where Interest = Principal * Rate of interest * Period.
Thus, it is imperative to verify if the yield advertised by the corporate is right, before falling for high advertised yields on cumulative deposits.
For this, one can use the ‘Rate’ function in Excel that calculates the yield using compound interest formula.
Check our detailed article on how to use the Rate function here – https://tinyurl.com/Rate-function .
Looking out for an AAA rating for the corporate deposit is one way in which you can ensure higher safety levels. But a high credit rating does not mean your FD is secured or is backed by a guarantee.
Corporate FDs generally come as unsecured debt products. Since the debt given by you is not backed by any assets of the company, investors will have little recourse in case of any default of any principal or interest by the company.
For example, DHFL fixed deposit holders had to take significant haircut as the company went bust in 2019. The company, taken over by the Piramal group, is paying only part of the total outstanding dues to its creditors including fixed deposit holders.
Dues here will be paid under the waterfall mechanism, under which secured creditors get the top priority followed by employees (salaries) and only after that, unsecured financial creditors like FD holders come in.
Bank FDs score higher in this aspect, as the DICGC (Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation) is required to pay the depositors the insured amount of up to ₹5 lakh (inclusive of principal and interest).
Hence, it is essential that you spread your deposits across banks, corporates and NBFCs and not put all your eggs in one basket.
One must keep in mind that corporate fixed deposits come with slightly more stiff withdrawal conditions than banks
For most corporate fixed deposits, one cannot withdraw the deposit within three months from the date of deposit (unless on the unfortunate event of death of the subscriber).
If withdrawn after three months but before six months, no interest will be payable on the fixed deposits. Even after that, a penalty of about two percent is charged by many.
On the other hand, the pre-mature withdrawal conditions for an FD with SBI includes a penalty of 0.5 per cent (1% for deposits above Rs 5 lakh) and an interest rate 0.50 – 1 per cent below the contracted rate. However, no interest will be paid on deposits which remain for a period of less than 7 days.
For premature withdrawals, HDFC Bank levies a penalty of 1 per cent on the applicable rate. However, penalty for premature withdrawal will not be applicable for FDs booked for a tenor of 7-14 days.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...