Heart and Cancer Shield Plan

IDBI Federal Life has launched ‘Heart and Cancer Shield Plan’ that covers both heart and cancer ailments. It makes a lumpsum benefit payout on occurrence of covered conditions irrespective of the actual amount spent on treatment. The plan also comes with additional features including in-built waiver of premium benefit to reduce the financial burden. The minimum age for entering the policy is 18 years and the maximum 65 years, and it provides cover till the age of 70 years.

ICICI Bank introduces ‘FD Health’

ICICI Bank has launched ‘FD Health’ — a fixed deposit offering a complimentary critical illness cover of ₹1 lakh from ICICI Lombard. Customers (in the age bracket of 18-50 years) will be offered the insurance cover free of cost for the first year, on opening an FD of ₹2-3 lakh for a minimum tenure of two years. It covers 33 critical illnesses.