While the Federal Reserve Chairman chose to preserve status quo on the benchmark interest rates, the ever-so-slight positive commentary with regard to inflation and unemployment, though cautious, did bring everyone back to speculating on the timeline of the much-awaited rate cut. It is safe to assume that it is a question of when and not a question of if, anymore.

With banks trying out all the tricks in the book and launching special deposits offering interests at higher-than-normal-rates to rake in cheap money, NBFCs are no exception.

NBFCs have to attract investors with higher interest rates, higher than their banking counterparts, considering the relatively higher risk and the absence of DICGC guarantee, among others.

In this backdrop, Bajaj Finance has launched a Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) for a special tenure, and at a special interest rate.

Bajaj Finance Limited is one of the leading NBFCs in terms of AUM and credit rating (rated AAA by CRISIL and ICRA).

The plan

Bajaj Finance’s SDP is a monthly FD savings scheme that removes the requirement of a lumpsum amount to be invested upfront, while offering returns akin to that of FDs.

The SDP is an already existing product while a new variant of it, ‘Bajaj Finance Digital SDP’ has been launched recently. True to its name, this plan is available for investment only through the NBFC’s website and mobile application, and not through any offline means.

This plan has a minimum deposit limit of ₹5,000 and a maximum limit of ₹5 crore. The recently launched digital SDP product offers interest at 8.4 per cent and an extra 0.25 per cent for senior citizens for a tenure of 42 months. The normal SDP, to compare with, offers upto 8.1 per cent under regular tenure of 36 to 60 months while for a special tenure of 44 months, interest offered is at 8.25 per cent. The table provides details on both regular and special tenures and interest rates offered by them along with the plans available under special SDP.

Interest will only be paid on maturity. And Bajaj Finance also offers loans against the deposits.

Banks usually charge a penalty in the form of lowered interest rate in the case of a delay or non-payment of deposit whereas no such charges are levied by Bajaj Finance.

The plan offers two options.

One, Monthly Maturity Scheme (MMS). Under MMS, the deposit amount gets debited from the investor’s bank account every month during the period, and once all the deposits are completed, the maturity proceeds of every month’s deposit is paid out to the investor, from every month thereon.

For example, if you decide to start the SDP under MMS, with a deposit amount of ₹x for tenure of 12 months in August 2024, deposit of ₹x will start from August 2024 and continue till July 2025. And starting from August 2025, the deposits will start maturing and you will receive ₹x + Interest, every month till July 2026.

Two, Single Maturity Scheme (SMS). SMS allows the depositor to decide the amount of deposit per month, the tenure and number of deposits. After the completion of all deposits, at the end of the tenure, the maturity proceeds of all the deposits will be credited to the investor.

In this case, for example, you start SDP from August 2024 with a deposit amount of ₹x with 12 deposits and a tenure of 24 months, deposit of ₹x will start from August 2024 and continue up to July 2025. On maturity, i.e. in July 2025, the maturity proceeds will be credited as one lumpsum amount.

And where required, investors can cancel the bank mandate (auto debit) and stop the SDP at any point in time. However, it cannot be revived. And any new deposit can only be a brand-new SDP.

SDP = RD?

While the SDP might be commonly misconstrued as similar to a recurring deposit (RD), they are two different products.

While every instalment is considered as a separate FD, in an SDP, the interest rate will be as applicable as on the date of deposit, whereas, in a RD, the rate is fixed throughout the tenure of the deposit. In SDP, each deposit has same tenure (in single maturity scheme the tenure of subsequent deposits is adjusted for maturity on single date) whereas an RD has fixed tenure and interest rate and for each new deposit the interest will be paid for the remaining tenure.

Our take

For the sake of comparison, State Bank of India offers interest rates up to 7 per cent on RDs and HDFC Bank up to 7.1 per cent while IndusInd Bank offers up to 7.5 per cent and IDFC First Bank up to 7.75 per cent.

AU Small Finance Bank offers up to 8 per cent on RDs (specifically for tenure of 18 months) while Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.45 per cent (specifically for tenures of 12 months and 80 weeks).

Though two different products, this scheme could be considered by risk-averse investors in lieu of recurring deposits. And while the highest interest offering variant of Bajaj Finance’s SDP is available only through online routes, it offers a premium of 0.15 per cent and investors could avail of this benefit.

Investors are advised to take into consideration the financial strength of the banking institutions before opting for their product offerings. Interest should not be the sole deciding criterion.