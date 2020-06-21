Covid-19 relaxation on residency rules

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
Unplanned stay in another country due to Covid-19 poses a risk for the stranded travellers because of tax implications. Most countries (including India) determine tax residency based on the presence of the individual in a country during the tax year. The risk is far greater if the individual resumes work remotely from another jurisdiction. In the Indian context, the following are some examples of stranded individuals who would trigger tax implications either in India or outside India:
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular dated May 8, 2020, to exclude days of overstay in India due to the pandemic for determining the residential status for FY2019-20.
The circular is applicable to an individual who came on a visit to India before March 22, 2020, and
a) Has not been able to leave India on or before March 31, 2020: In this case, the period of stay in India from March 22, 2020, to March 31, 2020, will not be counted for determining the individual’s residential status for FY2019-20; or
b) Has been quarantined in India on or March 1, 2020, and either (i) has departed on an evacuation flight on or before March 31, 2020, or (ii) has been unable to leave India on or before March 31, 2020: For such individuals, the period of stay in India from the start of quarantine to the date of departure, March 31, 2020, as the case may be, will not be counted for determining their residential status in India for FY2019-20; or
c) Has departed from India on an evacuation flight on or before March 31, 2020: In this case, the period of stay in India from March 22, 2020, to the date of departure will not be counted for determining residential status for FY2019-20.
The circular offers a relaxation for certain days of March and will largely benefit borderline cases of the NRI population (including overseas citizens of India and persons of Indian origin) and foreign nationals visiting India, who would have otherwise breached the threshold of 182-day presence in India and qualified as tax residents.
However, robust documentation substantiating facts and timelines may have to be maintained.
This circular covers only individuals on visit to India.
It does not cover cases of individuals who were to leave India for employment outside India but had to start working from India while they awaited the end of the lockdown.
There is also no clarity on counting days in India in determining the past stay that is required to classify a resident as either ordinary resident or not ordinary resident. Further, it also does not address issues such as permanent establishment implications on prolonged presence of overseas employees in India.
The circular is applicable to 2019-2020 only.
A similar circular for FY2020-2021 is expected be issued once there is clarity on lifting/easing of the lockdown and international travel resumes.
Mistryis Partner with Deloitte India. With inputs from Mousami Nagarsenkar, Director, and Vivek Mistry, Manager Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisation — has been paying off
Pent-up demand in rural and semi-urban pockets and firm prices bode well for the company which enjoys good ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...