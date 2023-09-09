In today’s world, financial losses don’t just stem from bad investments; they can also result from the deceptive tactics of some online ‘gurus.’ These self-proclaimed experts flood platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, promising life-altering transformations through online courses. They use extravagant claims, flaunt lavish lifestyles, and spin fabricated rags-to-riches stories to captivate their audience.

Often, they start their pitch with the enticing question, ‘Do you have the courage to earn ₹1 crore a year?’ As you get drawn in, you’re moments away from enrolling for their ‘Masterclass.’ These gurus claim to provide tangible improvements in personal development, career growth, entrepreneurship, or AI skills. Initially, it seems affordable, but beware of the upsells that follow. Sounds familiar? Here are 5 ways that can help you differntiate between the genuine and the fake gurus.

Absurd Promise Alert

When you come across online content making extravagant promises, like achieving 10X productivity, success in just 3 hours, or guaranteed results with minimal effort, maintain a strong sense of scepticism. Such claims prey on desires for quick financial success or personal growth. If a video or advertisement seems too good to be true, it’s often a sign of a potential scam. Fake gurus and fraudulent marketers thrive on these extravagant promises, targeting those seeking immediate transformations.

Before committing to an online course, webinar, or product, scrutinise the claims being made. While authentic opportunities exist, they are rarely as miraculous as scammers portray them. For instance, building a multi-million dollar start-up requires hard work. You cannot ‘learn the tricks’ by spending ₹25,000 on a course. Always remember, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Pressure Cooker Persuasion

Fake gurus often employ high-pressure tactics to create urgency, encouraging impulsive decisions. These tactics may involve digital countdown timers, limited-time discounts (claiming you’ll save ₹5,000-10,000 if you sign up immediately), or claims of limited spots available. Their aim is to trigger FOMO (fear of missing out) and prompt quick actions without thorough evaluation.

Pressure tactics exploit our natural inclination to act swiftly when faced with apparent scarcity or time constraints. To protect yourself, stay composed and resist hasty decisions. Authentic opportunities allow time for informed choices. Conduct thorough research to assess the offer’s legitimacy and the provider’s credibility. Evaluate whether it aligns with your goals, and seek advice from trusted sources before deciding.

Red Flags in Testimonials

Testimonials serve as powerful marketing tools, offering social proof of a product or course’s effectiveness. Unfortunately, fake gurus and scammers manipulate them, casting doubt on their credibility. Testimonials appear as video messages or text-based screenshots from previous users. When evaluating testimonials, maintain a discerning eye. Authentic testimonials provide specific details about how the course or product benefited users, citing tangible outcomes, personal experiences, or notable improvements.

Conversely, fake testimonials are vague, overly positive, and lack specifics, often relying on emotional appeal. They use phrases like ‘life-changing’ or ‘amazing’ without substantiating their claims. Cross-reference testimonials through reverse image searches or searching identical text on other platforms. Authentic testimonials differ in wording and experiences, while uniformity may signal fabrication. Seek independent reviews that highlight both strengths and weaknesses.

Hidden Costs and Upsells

Some scammers use deceptive pricing strategies, offering a low upfront cost and then upselling expensive products or services, often as part of a funnel marketing strategy. Hidden costs can significantly inflate the overall price, leading to financial frustration. To protect yourself, scrutinise the pricing structure of any online offer. Understand the full scope, including potential upsells, before committing to the initial offer.

Read the fine print, seek clarity on the full cost, evaluate the value of additional products or services, set a budget for your personal or professional development, and choose transparent providers. Hidden costs and upsells can turn an apparently affordable opportunity into a substantial financial commitment, requiring careful consideration of the entire cost structure.

Credentials Checkpoints

To safeguard against deceptive claims by fake gurus, verify their credentials and background. Many of these individuals boast connections to prestigious institutions like IIT or IIM, claim titles such as Chartered Accountants (CA), and embellish profiles by presenting themselves as best-selling authors, creators of 8-figure companies, or serial entrepreneurs. Some even attempt to align with well-known brands.

Effective authentication involves comprehensive research. Investigate the person or organisation’s history for tangible evidence of qualifications, experience, and expertise. Assess their published work, as genuine experts often contribute to books, articles, research papers, or educational content. Verify the authenticity and credibility of these contributions. Check for professional affiliations, as authentic experts often hold memberships in respected organisations, signalling their commitment to ethical standards and ongoing learning.

Seek recommendations or referrals from trusted sources, especially colleagues or industry experts familiar with the individual’s work. Analyse their online presence, including websites, social media profiles, and contributions to reputable publications or websites. Genuine experts maintain a substantial online footprint.