Financial Planning: Heading towards a comfortable retired life

Ensuring better tertiary and quaternary care for patients
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Rangarajan, aged 55, approached us seeking clarity on his retirement readiness. He wanted to check if he could retire in five years.
He had accumulated sizeable wealth over his working life and was unsure if that was sufficient for a comfortable retired life. He had some financial commitments as well. He was well informed and had sufficient knowledge of personal finance, but wanted to seek professional help — a sensible decision on his part. His assets are well diversified, indicating a wise approach.
Assets
Rs
Self-occupied house
90,00,000
Rental property in Hyderabad
75,00,000
Provident fund
65,00,000
NPS
25,00,000
PPF
40,00,000
Fixed deposits
35,00,000
Equity mutual funds
60,00,000
Debt mutual funds
30,00,000
Direct equity
75,00,000
Gold investments
45,00,000
Car
6,00,000
Total
5,46,00,000
Cash flows
Income
Rs per annum
Salary
36,00,000
Rental income
2,16,000
Dividend
2,25,000
Total
40,41,000
Expenses
Rs per annum
Living expenses
7,20,000
Vacation
1,00,000
Daughter's expenses
2,00,000
Total
10,20,000
Surplus
30,21,000
Regular savings
Rs per annum
Mutual funds
12,00,000
Direct equity
2,25,000
Fixed deposits
6,00,000
Gold
4,00,000
PPF
1,50,000
NPS
1,50,000
Total
27,25,000
PF (both employer’ contribution and his)
2,76,000
Upon risk profiling, Rangarajan was found to be ‘growth oriented’ and comfortable with an asset allocation of 60 per cent in equities and the balance in debt. But this does not necessarily mean that he should opt for such an allocation.
The ratio would depend on many factors, and risk profiling is one factor while arriving at asset allocation. It is just a guide which needs to be probed further during discussions. The goals and state of finances, current and expected, are among other the factors to be taken into account.
Rangarajan wanted to retire at 60 with a corpus of ₹3 crore. He wanted to allocate ₹25 lakh for his daughter’s wedding, planned for 2021. If the expenses were contained within the planned amount, he would gift the balance to his daughter. He had already bought gold jewellery for her, which is not accounted for in his gold kitty.
He also wanted to purchase a car at retirement or two years prior to that, at a cost of ₹10 lakh. He also wanted adequate health insurance for himself and his wife. Another goal that came up for discussion was regular charity post retirement.
We prioritised goals in the following way: First, he should keep aside an emergency fund of ₹7,20,000. Next, Rangarajan should get health insurance of ₹5,00,000 immediately as base cover for himself and his wife plus additional top-up cover for a sum insured of ₹20,00,000. He should also get health insurance for his daughter for sum insured of ₹3,00,000. He should get property insurance to cover all his residential properties, basically to cover the structure of the buildings against natural calamities and other risks.
With estimated retirement expense of ₹50,000 per month (current levels), Rangarajan should have a corpus of ₹3.3 crore at age 60 to meet his post-retirement expenses. His estimated expenses at the time of retirement at 7 per cent inflation will be about ₹70,200 per month.
He was hesitant about exposure to risky investments to get extra returns at this life stage. He wanted 7.5 per cent post-tax return for the corpus over the years. Based on his family history, we suggested that he plan with a life expectancy of age 100 for himself and his wife. His expected return on his investments were reasonable for sufficient withdrawal during retirement.
Rangarajan’s wife Anjana, aged 52, desired to go on an annual vacation at a cost of ₹1,00,000, and this was expected to continue post retirement as well. We estimated the corpus for annual vacation post-retirement as about ₹27,00,000, assuming that they would go on 20 vacations.
Based on their family history and the couple’s present health condition, we arrived at a corpus requirement of ₹75,00,000 towards health needs. This is in addition to his health insurance. It is worth noting that all expenses are not reimbursed or taken care of by health insurance. The risk of not getting health insurance cover at old age at affordable premiums is also a challenge in the longer run. Expenses such as nursing care at home for the elderly or prescription costs are often not covered by medical insurance in India. Only a sufficient ‘health corpus’ in hand could de-risk a family from such exclusions.
Rangarajan wanted to gift his rental property in Hyderabad to his daughter if she was inclined to settle in India after her wedding. Taking this into account, his rental income from this property was excluded from his income generating asset during retirement.
The family was currently donating ₹1,00,000 every year towards a specific cause and wanted to continue with this after retirement. A corpus of ₹50,00,000 towards this goal would be needed at retirement.
Rangarajan is currently maintaining his investments in the ratio of 39:49:12 in equity, debt and gold respectively. Though his risk profile allowed him to invest more in equity, we advised him to maintain the same ratio for two reasons. His requirements could be achieved with this ratio of investments; and, he is close to his retirement. His expected return over the years is reasonable and the rebalanced portfolio would be adequate to meet this. The expected portfolio at the time of retirement would have an asset allocation of 41:47:12 in equity, debt and gold respectively.
Ratio of financial assets currently
Assets
Amount (Rs)
Allocation
Equity
1,47,50,000
39%
Debt
1,82,50,000
49%
Gold
45,00,000
12%
Total
3,75,00,000
Ratio of financial assets, expected at retirement
Assets
Amount (Rs)
Allocation
Equity
2,74,17,964
41%
Debt
3,15,29,057
47%
Gold
82,76,852
12%
Total
6,72,23,873
Goals at retirement
Major Goals
Amount (Rs)
Retirement
3,30,00,000
Health corpus
75,00,000
Vacation
27,00,000
Charity
50,00,000
Total
4,82,00,000
While his income kept increasing gradually, Rangarajan maintained his lifestyle at the same level. This was a key factor that helped him build a reasonable surplus every year. He also ensured adequate diversification across asset classes. With his disciplined way of living, he should be in a position to lead a comfortable retirement life.
Rangarajan was willing to work as long as his health permitted him and his attitude of continuous learning and upskilling would help in this aspect. Delayed gratification, disciplined living and seeking advice at right times remained crucial to his successful planning.
Rangarajan’s long-term approach reminds one of a quote by Confucius — “He who does not foresee things far away, exposes himself to close range misery”.
The writer is a SEBI-registered investment advisor at Chamomile Investment Consultants
---
Spread your eggs
Adequate diversification across asset classes is a wise thing to do.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The company has developed BugSpeaks, which analyses microorganisms in the human intestine to detect ...
Arkam Ventures, previously Unitary Helion, has achieved first close of ₹325 crore of a ₹700-crore fund. The ...
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1013100010401055 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only ...
Pulses harvest in the upcoming season is likely to stay at around 80 lakh tonnes
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...