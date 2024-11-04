Precious metals continued their upward march in October with Comex gold moving past the psychological $2,800 mark a couple of days ago. Comex silver, too, ruled firm and the price settled at multi-year highs a few days ago.

Underlying forces spurring demand for the metals include geopolitical tensions and uncertainties about the outcome of the U.S. Presidential polls. Expectations of further interest rate cuts also played a part in bolstering sentiment towards precious metals.

Comex gold gained 3.68% in October to settle at $2,754.1 an ounce. Comex silver closed 4.38% higher to settle at $32.80 an ounce.

Reflecting the firm trend in the global markets, MCX gold gained 3.74% in October and closed at of ₹78,443 per 10-gram. MCX silver edged past the psychological ₹1,00,000 mark on October 22 before easing lower in the past few days. The white metal gained 4.52% in October to settle at ₹94,735 per kilogram.

As anticipated last month, Comex gold sustained upward trajectory and also moved well past the then- mentioned target zone of $2,720-2,750. After recording a high of $2,801.8 a few days ago, the price retreated to lower levels in the past couple of trading sessions.

Medium-term outlook

While the medium-term outlook remains positive for Comex gold, there is a possibility of a short-term pullback. The recent uptrend in price has pushed the price to an extended or overbought territory which could trigger either a consolidation or a cool off in price in the short-term.

Comex gold is likely to resume its uptrend towards $2,850-$2,900, on the completion of the anticipated short-term cool off. The immediate support or target on the downside is at $2,650-$2,700 zone.

Comex silver reached the target zone of $35-$35.5 mentioned last month. The short-term outlook for silver remains positive and the price could head to the next target of $35.5-$36. The positive outlook for Comex silver would be invalidated on a fall below $29.

In sync with last month’s expectations, MCX gold price moved higher and also reached the then- mentioned target of ₹77,300-77,800. Considering the recent spike in price, MCX gold could witness a short-term pull back to ₹75,500-76,000 range. The medium-term outlook is positive, and the price could head higher once the anticipated pull back is over.

MCX silver, too, moved as per expectations and reached the target zone of ₹93,500-₹94,500 mentioned last month. Silver price could ease to lower levels of ₹90,200-90,800 zone in the near term.

The medium-term outlook remains positive, and the price could head higher on the completion of the expected short-term cool off. To summarise, precious metals could cool off a bit in the short-term outlook while the medium-term trend still remains positive.

(The author is a Chennai based analyst / trader. The views and opinion featured in this column is based on the analysis of short-term price movement in gold and silver futures at COMEX & Multi Commodity Exchange of India. This is not meant to be a trading or investment advice.)