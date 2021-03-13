How ‘hawks’ and ‘doves’ impact your EMI

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Two school friends bumped into each other after decades and decided to drop their plans and spend time in a coffee shop. As they sipped their coffee one of their favourite MLTR songs started playing. Anu’s ears perked up to the lyrics ‘a thousand sunsets…it’s a freedom of thousand doves.’
Anu: In school we knew doves mean birds. Nowadays I hear central bankers being called doves. Why it is so?
Ram: Referring to a central banker as a dove means he or she is inclined towards easy monetary policy like keeping interest rates low and increasing supply of money in the economy by means such as quantitative easing to stimulate demand and in turn growth.
Anu: Oh okay, but isn’t that the mandate of all central bankers?
Ram: Mostly yes, but they also have a responsibility to ensure inflation does not spiral out of control.
Anu: Why should inflation spiral if easy monetary policy is followed?
Ram: Prices are determined by the intersection of demand and supply. So, if demand is higher than supply (more money chasing fewer goods), then they intersect at a higher price and vice versa. Easy monetary policy makes it cheaper to borrow money and buy and hence increases demand. This helps stimulate the economy.
Anu: If supply does not keep pace, will inflation rise?
Ram: Yes. Central bankers who are reluctant to trade higher growth for the potential inflation risk from excessive easy monetary policy are called hawks. There is a trade-off to be made. Some level of inflation is good as people will postpone demand if they think prices will fall instead of increasing. If too many people postpone demand, it will result in economic activity slowing down. Hawks worry that easy monetary policy over long periods can result in demand far exceeding supply causing inflation to spiral.
Anu: Oh! Are they central bankers or birds?
Ram: Haha! Its just like bulls and bears in the stock markets. There are always differing views even amongst top economists.
Anu: Okay, but I have always heard about doves. Where have all the hawks gone?
Ram: More than a decade of low inflation and low growth in developed economies have sidelined the hawks. But you might find it interesting to learn that Raghuram Rajan, our former central banker was considered an inflation hawk. Some also credit his policies for subsequent low inflation periods in India post his tenure. He of course disregarded both terms and said the central bank was a vigilant owl!
Anu: Alright. Wonder how the birds would react when they hear this!
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Consider your age, lifestyle and family history instead of choosing a plan just based on cost
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...