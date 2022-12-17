That the good old term insurance should be a part of all financial plans of investors is well-received. But one of the pet peeves of many policyholders is that at the end of the term, there is ‘nothing’ that they get back after paying premiums for decades. Insurers then came up with the idea of ‘return of premium’ that returned the premiums paid back to the policyholders if they survived till the maturity of the term plan. But such plans are costlier than plain term policies.

Now, insurers have introduced zero-cost term policies that return premiums, but within a certain age and policy term-based exit window, and a few caveats. How are these covers different? And is there an additional cost to be paid? Read on take an informed call on zero-cost term insurance covers.

Get back premiums paid

A term insurance is a critical risk policy that covers your financial goals in case of any unfortunate happenings. It is good to take the cover early on and include all your loans and liabilities while calculating the sum assured.

The zero-cost option in term insurance returns the premiums paid by the policyholder. Insurers such as HDFC Life, Max Life, Bajaj Allianz and Aegon Life offer this option with their term covers.

However, insurance companies have a few conditions on the zero-cost option.

First, the option is available only if the covers have a policy period of at least 30-40 years. Second, insurers allow the exit window based on age criteria as well. Once the policy term criteria mentioned earlier is satisfied, insurers allow you an exit window at ages ranging from 55 years to 65 years.

Third, this exit window is available strictly within the age bands and policy terms mentioned. They cannot be availed any time earlier or later. Fourth, the premiums will be repaid excluding the GST paid. So, only the base premiums will be paid.

Fifth, the term cover gets terminated once the premiums are repaid to the policyholder in the exit window provided.

The good part about the zero-cost option is that the premium remains the same as a general term cover and there are no additional costs.

You need to indicate your intention to exit a policy in the window provided by the insurer based on the criteria mentioned earlier.

Zero cost versus term return of premiums

There are a few key differences between the zero-cost option and the term return of premium (TROP) choice available with term insurance.

The TROP option returns your premiums only at the end of the policy term. So, in a 40-year policy, you get back your premiums only at the end of the 40 th year. Again, only the premiums sans the GST component are repaid to the policyholder.

These premiums are not paid any time early or in a specific exit window as a zero-cost insurance cover does.

Next, premiums on TROP options are much more expensive that plain-vanilla term plans. The premiums can be twice as expensive for the TROP option.

The zero-cost option, on the other hand, comes at no additional cost.

How the option helps

Most policyholders take these covers for periods ranging from 25 years to 40 years, say, from age 30 to 65-70. If you have been a prudent saver and investor over the years, chances are you would be able to repay all your loans (big-ticket ones such as home loan, children’s education loan, etc.) and become debt-free well before the policy term. Also, you would have saved enough for all your goals — retirement, children’s marriage, etc., much earlier than 60, or the policy period.

In a scenario where you are financially free and have no debt at, say, 55, the remaining premiums of your term cover are essentially unnecessary costs as there is no goal to be protected as you would have saved for all of those targets.

At 55-65, if you find yourself in such a comfortable situation, you can consider exiting the term insurance cover in the exit window provided.

However, if you still have loans running well into your retirement or have major cost heads such as children’s marriage coming up beyond age 60 and you still do not have the savings to match the requirement, you must continue with the term policy till 70. Take the plain-vanilla term cover and not the TROP option, given the high additional costs involved.

Finally, zero-cost isn’t effectively zero cost. You get only the premium. The 18 per cent GST paid on annual premiums isn’t returned. Then there is also a time value of money or inflation to be considered, which means that there is still a big outgo for the policyholder.