People often discuss how to build inter-generational wealth. But no one goes into the aspects of how to preserve it. One of the most important aspect for a business owner will always be to protect the wealth against business risks.

It is fairly common for a businessman to redeploy the income generated back into the business rather than taking the profits or declaring dividends. Many also give personal guarantees for the business or make investments within the company. By leaving no demarcation between personal and business assets, one is not only risking his entire capital but also making it very difficult for the family to benefit from it in case of a sudden eventuality.

It is pertinent to realise that one needs to have a secured plan for family wealth and an asset base . This can be done by transferring in the family members’ names or creating a private family trust. Here are the key reasons for doing so.

Gives proper succession plan

One doesn’t realise the importance of a succession plan till something untoward happens. Generally, people create Wills for their assets. Along with a will, one can build a private trust where one can contribute with family members as beneficiaries to protect the family assets against business liabilities. The trust helps create a long-term succession plan and takes care of any sudden eventuality or medical emergency. Further, the assets held in a trust do not require probate or succession certificates, saving family members court-related hassles and delays in benefitting from the assets.

Allows continued philanthropic contributions

Many want to do long-term planning so that the charitable contributions are made on a timely basis rather than in a lump sum manner. At times, people may want to fund multiple charitable institutions. Also, they would want to evaluate if a particular charity is doing well and if they should continue with the same. A private family trust acts as a vehicle to hold and invest the family wealth for a longer term in any instrument, such as equity and debt, where one of the objectives can be to make long-term charitable contributions.

Ensures family wealth stays within and is not misused

Other than charitable initiatives, an individual would want his wealth to benefit his family and stay within the family to benefit them so that no one can take undue advantage of them. A family trust with appropriate terms will ensure that the family wealth is protected from issues like creditors’ claims, frivolous demands, bad divorce, etc. and continue to benefit the family.

Gives control over investments and distribution of assets

There are instances where a family member may need understanding how to handle the wealth or make investments or is not in a position to hold the assets (such as a minor). In such scenarios, it is wiser to create a private trust for the benefit of such individuals so that there is control on the investment and timely distribution to take care of their requirements such as education, maintenance, medical, etc.

Provides for the special needs of some members

There are situations when a special needs person in the family or an old-age person with a physical or mental disability who cannot handle their affairs, leaving aside the finances or the family’s wealth. In such instances, a private trust can be formed where a certain portion can be set aside and care for such a family member for medical, education and other requirements.

From these facts, it is clear that a person in business can transfer the assets to a private trust and specify the objectives to take care of the family’s needs. One should not procrastinate on such issues and should take assistance from a professional to document such requirements.

The author is Head of Trust & Estate Planning, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit