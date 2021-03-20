How your motor insurance comes handy in case of breakdown

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Two neighbours’ daily routine of watering plants leads to an interesting conversation.
Sindu: Hey, you missed the event on plant protection. It was so informative. There are so many simple hacks to grow plants.
Bindu: Oh! I so wanted to come but my car broke down and my entire morning went away in getting someone to bring a mechanic.
Sindu: What? You could have asked your insurer for RSA? Or didn’t you opt for the rider?
Bindu: I don’t even know what RSA is, to start with. So, how do I say whether I have opted for such rider?
Sindu: RSA stands for roadside assistance. It can be of great help, in the event of a breakdown of your car, like it happened yesterday, or in case of an accident. All you need to do is to call your insurer company and inform them about the problem and your location. They either offer help over the phone or send a representative (mechanic) to your location
Bindu: What if the problem isn’t resolved?
Sindu: Then, your insurer/mechanic will arrange for the car to be towed away to a nearby garage for repair. Also, as part of the RSA cover, some insurance companies arrange for your accommodation till the issue with your vehicle is resolved. Alternatively, you can avail of a taxi service to office/house. This facility is, however, provided to only one destination.
Bindu: This is great news! What are all the services that RSA covers?
Sindu: The list of services varies across insurers. But broadly the RSA should provide coverage for mechanical/electrical breakdown, towing the car, fuel delivery (you will have to bear the fuel charges though), flat tyre, minor repair services, spare keys for your car, accommodation, travel/taxi arrangement and cost of legal advisor.
Bindu: Good. If I had known about this, it could have saved me lot of trouble.
Sindu: Hold there. RSA is mostly offered as an add-on cover with your motor insurance. That means, you will have to pay additional premium to avail this rider. So unless you opted for this cover specifically, your policy will not cover you.
Bindu: Killjoy. Oh well, I wouldn’t mind it, if it comes to my rescue during an emergency.
Sindu: True. But think through a few points carefully, before you buy the rider. One, older your car, the higher will be the chances of mechanical problems. So, many insurers will not be willing to offer this cover for such cars. Two, if you use your vehicle to travel long distances frequently, it is advisable to opt for this cover. But some dealers offer RSA for new vehicles too. So, you can go for RSA with an insurer after the expiry of dealers’ services contract.
Bindu: Okay… is there any limit to the number of times I can avail this service?
Sindu: Yes, but Insurers cap the number of times, limit but the cap varies with each insurer. For instance, ICICI Lombard offers RSA for maximum of four claims.
Bindu: So, now that you have told me the positives, what are the exclusions?
Sindu: The general exclusions that apply on your motor cover, apply to this too. But specifically with respect to this rider, you shouldn’t use the vehicle for any illegal activities like motorsports. Your driving should be as per rules and regulations and the insurer should be informed about the breakdown or RSA requirement immediately. If you get repair work done without the insurer’s approval, you claim could get rejected.
