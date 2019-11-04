Investment Alerts

Airtel offers life cover

Bharti Airtel in association with Bharti AXA Life Insurance recently launched a new prepaid bundle with built-in insurance cover of ₹4 lakh for customers in Delhi NCR. Airtel’s new ₹599 pre-paid bundle comes with 2GB data/day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day. The recharge comes with a validity of 84 days and the insurance cover continues automatically for three months with every recharge.

Family floater policy from IOB

Indian Overseas Bank in association with Universal Sompo General Insurance launched an upgraded health care plus insurance policy for its customers. The plan is a family floater that covers self, spouse, two dependent children, and dependent parents under a single sum insured. The policy takes care of the hospitalisation expenses for cases including sudden illness, accident, and any surgery required in respect of any disease. Customers of IOB can choose to pay the premium by giving instructions to the bank to auto-debit from their account. The sum insured ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹15 lakh and the entry age is up to 65 years.