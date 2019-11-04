Investment Alerts

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Airtel offers life cover
Bharti Airtel in association with Bharti AXA Life Insurance recently launched a new prepaid bundle with built-in insurance cover of ₹4 lakh for customers in Delhi NCR. Airtel’s new ₹599 pre-paid bundle comes with 2GB data/day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day. The recharge comes with a validity of 84 days and the insurance cover continues automatically for three months with every recharge.
Family floater policy from IOB
Indian Overseas Bank in association with Universal Sompo General Insurance launched an upgraded health care plus insurance policy for its customers. The plan is a family floater that covers self, spouse, two dependent children, and dependent parents under a single sum insured. The policy takes care of the hospitalisation expenses for cases including sudden illness, accident, and any surgery required in respect of any disease. Customers of IOB can choose to pay the premium by giving instructions to the bank to auto-debit from their account. The sum insured ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹15 lakh and the entry age is up to 65 years.
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
A strong break above ₹3,200 will strengthen the bullish momentum
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism