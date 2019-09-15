Insurance Uncovered

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, which is ₹1.25 lakh a month. This cover with LIC will cease when I retire. I am now 57 and worried that I will lose the cover in three years. Should I take a new one now itself because, after 60, it would become very costly? Can I continue to be covered under the group policy after my retirement?
S Prabhu
Life insurance is for making good the loss in income for the family after an earning member’s demise or to cover the financial liabilities of an individual when he is not around. So, you need a life insurance cover only in the earning years.
Given your age, you may not have a large financial burden now. Home loan/vehicle loan EMIs would already be over. And, after retirement, you may not have any dependants too; so, why bother about a life insurance policy?
However, if you have made up your mind to buy a life insurance cover, you can go ahead. Many insurance companies, including ICICI Prudential, provide life insurance even for those who are 65. But note that the premium would be very high. For ₹60-lakh cover, (which you currently have under the group policy), at your age, a life insurance policy that will cover you for the next 28 years (till you turn 85 — the maximum most insurers offer) will cost ₹1.42 lakh a year as premium. If you take the policy after you turn 60 for cover till 85 years of age, the premium will be ₹1.61 lakh a year.
If you are looking at legacy creation through life insurance, you can consider whole life plans, where you can be covered till 99/100 years. We do not recommend these policies though, as they are basically endowment plans with low returns and high cost. The cost of a policy from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance of sum assured ₹60 lakh at 60, which will cover the individual until he/she turns 99 is ₹1.71 lakh a year. Other whole life plans may be even more expensive.
Group insurance covers cease when an employee retires. You don’t have the option to extend the cover, post-retirement.
At your age, more than life insurance, health insurance is essential. It is suggested that you buy a health insurance policy, if you do not have one already.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty advanced over 1 per cent, backed by buying interest
SBI (₹291.7)After trading within a range, SBI began to head north and gained throughout the week, breaking ...
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports