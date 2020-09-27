Readers’ Feedback

This is in the context of the article titled ‘Why investing via wallets in gold is fraught with risks?’ that appeared on BusinessLine on August 17, 2020. As per my understanding, GST is charged only at the time of buying and not at the time of selling digital gold. Please clarify.

Alhind

Our response: GST is applicable both on purchase and sale of gold if physical delivery is mandated. However, Vikas Singh, MD and CEO of MMTC-PAMP, says “in the case of digital gold, GST is only applicable on purchase. Sale or subsequent redemption of the gold purchased in digital form (on our supported platforms) does not attract GST.”

This is in the context of the article titled ‘Hawkins Cookers FD: Higher returns, higher risks’ that appeared on BusinessLine on September 18, 2020. Expecting interest rates to go up is far-fetched when the US Federal Reserve has frozen rates in the US till 2023. It is more likely that India will finally follow the interest rate trajectory of the developed world.

Vijay Mendiratta

Our response: India may or may not follow global trajectory. Hence, we recommended sticking to shorter tenures.

The Big Story titled ‘A beginner’s guide to investing in NPS’ that appeared on BusinessLine on September 21, 2020, is an excellent article. I clearly understood the subject.

Aravind Kumbakonam

In ‘How work from home can impact your tax outgo’ that appeared on BusinessLine on September 21, 2020, what the authors seem to underplay is that rent and travel cost to office are savings for employees and the tax benefit is 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 30 per cent of these expenses. Hence, the overall savings are larger during WFH if, and only if, one continues to have a job or has not faced a cut in salary.

Good employers remind employees to update their tax exemptions on a monthly basis. Also, HR in great companies are aware of whether employees have moved away to their homes outside the cities that the companies operate in.

I am not accounting for small costs such as spend on clothing or maintenance of vehicle as these may be offset to some extent by higher electricity and consumables (food, coffee\tea, milk) consumption at home.

Not to speak of the potential therapy costs from limited personal interactions other than with members at home.

Ravi Shenoy